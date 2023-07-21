The Goddess Claps Back: Cuban Singer Yordy DK Questions Her Patriotism Over US Shirt

Title: Controversy Erupts as La Diosa Responds to Cuban Reggaeton Singer Yordy DK’s Criticism

Subtitle: Singer defends her decision to wear a United States shirt and criticizes Yordy DK for his alleged silence during recent protests

The Goddess finds herself at the center of another social media storm, this time in response to comments made by Cuban reggaeton singer Yordy DK. The controversy stems from a past incident where La Diosa wore a United States shirt during the World Baseball Classic.

Taking to Instagram, La Diosa shared a video of Papel Encara featuring Yordy DK’s remarks and swiftly fired back with a powerful response. In the footage, Yordy DK is heard expressing his displeasure, stating, “You are Cuban, you are not from Yuma, of course that is wrong. You can be against your country, you can be against what is happening in Cuba, but I didn’t like what La Diosa did at all.”

La Diosa wasted no time in defending herself, addressing Yordy DK by saying, “Look at your child, I didn’t wear the United States flag because I believe I am an American, I wore the United States flag because this is the country that received me when the government of Cuba took me to the whereabouts back. All those who were playing none represent me.” Her response left no room for doubt.

Not stopping there, she continued, “To mention me, you have to say Patria y Vida, you have to say down with the dictatorship, you have to turn the baffle on everyone there because of all the bitch hunger that Cubans are going through, including you.” La Diosa made it clear that she did not appreciate Yordy DK’s attitude, calling him a coward.

Concluding her powerful message, she added, “That’s why you have to live as you live and be as you are, without a career, with nothing, with nothing.” In the description of the post, La Diosa couldn’t overlook the irony that Yordy DK was wearing a New York cap despite his criticism.

During the World Baseball Classic game between Cuba and the United States, La Diosa joined others in raising posters demanding freedom for Cuba. Amid criticism for not carrying the Cuban flag, La Diosa explained that America smiled back at her, while those governing the island only made her cry.

This latest controversy showcases the ongoing tensions and differing opinions within the music industry regarding Cuba’s political landscape. La Diosa remains unapologetic about her support for freedom and continues to use her platform to voice her opinions on the matter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

