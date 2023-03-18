The name of Felipe Solomon sounds again in the world River although this time the reason is more than happy, since the young winger who debuted in first hand Marcelo Gallardo in 2021 against Sarmiento de Junin It returned to have its premiere, precisely against the same rival, although this time it was for the Reserve tournament.

The winger spent the last six months away from the courts due to a subcutaneous thrombosis which took time to heal. Finally, the left-hander is beginning to pick up pace again with the primary objective of earning a place in the team that he commands today. Marcelo Escuderowith aspirations to return to the first.

“The club gave me a lot of psychological support. Pablo Nigro (psychologist of River) was one of the people who helped me the most and also the group, the squad, you can tell they are very united because they helped me all this time,” he commented. Solomon after what was the Reserve’s 1-0 victory against Sarmiento to continue leading the tournament.

Along the same lines, he added: “You have to be calm, stay the same, keep working during the week and keep doing what we do every game. Escudero He asks me what this institution asks, go on the attack and do. We already know, I’ve been here since I was a kid, ”he explained with River From the Tribune, happy for this return.

Finally Solomon referred to the reasons why he did not go on loan to Columbus of Santa Fe in the last pass market. “It was not for anything medical, I was already discharged and I was training. They threw out the DT who had asked me (Marcelo Saralegui) and that’s why it didn’t happen”, sentenced the winger, who little by little begins to ask for clues.