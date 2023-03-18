Saturday March 18, 2023, 2:57 pm

Islamabad (Ummt News) Imran Khan’s convoy has reached Srinagar highway to appear in the Tosha Khana case.

The police have taken control of the toll plaza on the Islamabad Motorway and the police have removed the employees working at the Islamabad toll plaza.

Containers have been placed on the road coming to Islamabad, the police say that no one will be allowed to enter except Imran Khan and security personnel’s vehicles, the police team has three hundred tear gas shells.

Police stopped Imran Khan’s convoy at Islamabad toll plaza, police officials said that only Imran Khan’s vehicle will go beyond the toll plaza, later Imran Khan’s vehicle was allowed to go along with other leaders.

Islamabad Police has issued SOPs regarding the appearance of Imran Khan in the Tosha Khana case.

According to the announcement issued by the Islamabad Police, Section 144 is in force in Islamabad and it must be obeyed.

The Tosha Khana case will be heard today in NAB Court Number One of the Judicial Complex, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal has summoned Imran Khan to indict him.

Imran Khan is likely to appear at the G-11 Judicial Complex today.