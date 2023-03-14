La Cámpora, an organization led by Máximo Kirchner, today took aim at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the changes in the agreement with the country. From the group they complained that the international organization “decide” the economy of Argentina.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



«Let Argentine men and women vote what they want, but the country’s economy is decided by the IMF: that is what today’s Communiqué makes clear. Democracy? Fine, thanks“, they questioned in a statement.

In the message published through social networks, they continued: «And if the Argentines and the Argentines vote for someone who encourages them, they do not make much of a problem. C.They count on the judicial party, on the big media and on the cowardice of a part of the Argentine leadership that creates the conditions for disobedience to royal power to be paid dearly. It already happened in Argentina: with the coup of ´la fusiladora´ in ’55, the exile of Perón, the ban for 18 years of Peronism, the genocide of the Civic-Military Dictatorship that began on March 24, 1976″.

The IMF press release makes it clear that, whatever Argentines vote for, the country’s economy is decided by the Fund. Democracy? Fine, thanks. https://t.co/zB9ozWnbs9 — The Campora (@la_campora) March 13, 2023

“Now they try again to suppress Peronism in democracy: attempting against the life of the Vice President, or with a sentence of the judicial mafia, issued by Magnetto and endorsed by Rosatti. We are going to continue talking about this topic -as we have done since day one- because each revision will serve to make the message more clear: they come for our resources and for the future of our people. The history of the International Monetary Fund is always the same in our country, with deflation -as happened to de la Rúa- or with inflation: guaranteeing the loss of sovereignty”, the organization added.

La Cámpora’s anger is based on the IMF statement that criticized the extension of the pension moratorium voted by Congress last week.

“The Fund says in today’s Press Release entitled: ‘IMF technical staff and Argentine authorities reach an agreement at the technical staff level on the fourth review under the Fund’s Expanded Facility agreement’ which ´prompt and decisive action will be taken to sustainably address the fiscal costs of the unexpected approval of the pension moratorium to ensure the fiscal objectives for this year and the next ones’”, emphasized the group.

This Monday, new conditions were announced to the agreement between the international organization and Argentina, in the midst of the fourth review.

With information from Argentine News



