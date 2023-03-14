Ramadan Misbah Al-Idrisi

In the beginning were the fighters:

In the maps of smuggling in the homeland – and it has been erased today, or almost – the border village of “Bani Darar” has risen to the level of the capital of the Algerian West in Morocco.

Some lanes specialize in fuel, their barrels are displayed row by row, day and night, as if all oversight devices were completely paralyzed;

As for the Highway Code, it has become like orphans in a banquet of indecency; dozens of successive “fighters” on the road force you to pull aside your car; frightened by the numbers of savage, super-fast cars, and the charges of drivers you don’t know are more important than human beings like you, or blue barrels of their cargo.

Drums of petrol wait, line by line, and others pass through all the arteries of the eastern side, wreaking havoc on all the laws of the state.

In this massacre of laws, many people perished in traffic accidents, which no one documents or adjudicates, and sometimes only ashes remain behind.

The economic massacres are another story.

From Bani Darar to the high seas

:

The goods remain the same, even if Bani Darar fighters rise to giant oil carriers; Fleeting oil from the ports of the western blockade of Russia, to the high seas, to reach the government of the free.

And the massacre of laws rose from limited locality – map and influence – to nationalism, with a great impact on public finances, and all economic and social chains and intersections.

And rose to the world as well; in view of the current international situation, and the projections of the Russian-Ukrainian war, giving birth to alignments that are expanding and sharp contradictions.

How did smuggling rise from a limited living, when it was over, and people almost forgot the savage fighters and their mounts of administrative corruption; and they forgot the “mule” women and their tragedies at the Tarakhal and Bani Ansar crossings?

How did it rise to become a commercial scandal, national and international, revealed by the ambiguous situation of the fuel market in our country?

Companies smuggle Russian oil escaping from the blockade, at almost a low price, and deceive its sources, in order to sell it to the citizen, who is already oppressed, at the international price, the Rotterdam price.

Giant companies, by national economic standards, and even by political standards, given that one of them belongs to the Prime Minister.

Of course, government approval extends to all of these suppliers and sellers, which draws and legitimizes this massive fraud that is happening for the first time in our country, as far as I know.

These profits that came from the high seas, and from tax havens, are added to the original profits stolen from the citizens’ pockets, in view of the unjust liberalization of the price of fuel; In which Benkirane’s government trapped the country, without having a mechanism for precise control and balancing between the international and the national price, even before the war.

And the big whale swallowed all the sardines

:

Despite the negative economic impact, at the national level, of subsistence smuggling in Bani Darar and elsewhere – as I mentioned – it remained for a long time a source of livelihood for a wide segment of the citizens. The price of gasoline and “gasoline” in the region was reduced to about half, compared to the national price at the time. .

And it created, as everyone knows, an economic, social and urban boom in all regions of the Kingdom, especially the eastern and northern regions.

In fact, even the agricultural engines in the Tarifa plain worked in Algeria for the benefit of the Moroccan economy: cost savings, increased production, and marketing in all destinations, including the very destination of Algeria: gasoline in exchange for citrus and potatoes.

It was an explicit smuggling, from any side, and despite the savagery of the fighters driving, they do not hide their starting point and anchorage.

Even the donkeys of Bani Darar became more aware of their destination, back and forth, without a groom or fear.

The situation today is completely different :

Major companies go to the high seas to buy a price that no one can testify to except God, and sell it to the interior for a price that increases the flames.

Sometimes she lingers in the sea for days and nights, waiting slowly for prices.

As for whitewashing the process, it is the responsibility of the government, which accepts documents that it knows are false.

This is what Abd al-Ilah Benkirane said, addressing the Prime Minister, Dhat Atab:

You would bring me documents, which I did not monitor, and take money in return.

Today, the prime minister confirms what his predecessor mentioned: he supplies oil, in his commercial capacity, and legitimizes and charts the process in his governmental capacity.

“Oh God, we do not ask you to return the decree, but kindness in it.” We supplicate with this, even if the supplication is not correct.

Enough with this oppression and domination.

How will the citizen trust a government that descends to this level, above which Bani Darar trade transcends?

How can investors trust a country where there is a wide gap between what His Majesty the King demands in his speeches and what the government practices?

How is it correct, academically, in the field of economic and commercial studies, to explain what is happening to students?

How can the international community be convinced that what the Moroccan government is practicing – legitimacy or silence – does not fall into what can be called: state smuggling?

Do countries practice smuggling?

How does the state dismantle it, all its efforts in combating smuggling, when it really deserves a living standard?

The cities of the East and the North almost forgot decades of fugitive and smuggled economy, so how does the government remind them, today, of it?

From the severity of the appearance of invisibility:

Perhaps this explains the government’s silence on this international Moroccan precedent, embarrassed – perhaps – by its geopolitical repercussions.

I became famous for a site with which you do not need explanatory words.

Despite this, the citizen, especially the one who goes to the distribution stations in fear of the moment price, is waiting for all this compound profit to be explained to him, in the price of one liter.

composite priced as crocodile leather; Where does legitimate profit end, and where does savagery begin?

Where do the borders of national solidarity end, in hours of economic hardship, so that the brunt of commercial gluttony begins, a mythical animal inhabiting all the caves of the homeland.

If this is not clear, and it is decided in all respects, then wait for the female fighters to appear again, through the old smuggling quarters.

Oh God, smuggling sardines and not smuggling giant whales.

How do you look?