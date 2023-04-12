Coco’s story is unusual and moving. He is a UK labrador retriever who He had to be treated for an alleged addiction to alcohol. The shocking thing is that until now there are doubts about how I developed that habit.

The staff of the Woodside Animal Welfare Trust, located in Devon (England), welcomed him two years ago, after the owner passed away. He did it accompanied by Georgie, another farmer who lived with him

Shortly after their arrival, the dogs began to show some signs of withdrawal of alcohol and got seriously ill for no apparent reason. This left the caregivers very surprised, who did not know how to approach the situation.

Unfortunately after four months, georgie passed away. For her part, Coco underwent intensive care and required a lot of attention of the professionals.

Shelter staff suspect and believe that their former owner may have been an alcoholic who would have accustomed his pets to drinking regularly. Kirstin Stone, an employee of the place, has the following theory, as reported by the BBC: “It could be that the owner had a drink and went to sleep leaving the drink within reach of the dogs, but we just don’t know.”.

However, Stone wanted to emphasize that animals they were “very loved” and had been “very well cared for” because “he is very well trained and loves to be pampered.”

What is the current state of Coco, the alcoholic dog

The good news has not been long in coming. After four weeks under sedation “to relieve withdrawal symptoms and reduce the risk of new attacks”, Coco no longer needed to take any more medication. Now he already behaves like a normal dog.

But, it is not yet ready to be adopted, according to alerts from the organization. Is that the next owner has to be “someone who spends a lot of time at home”.

The case generated an unusual stir, so the Woodside Animal Welfare Trust began to praise his work on social media. «Her story is tragic and shows how vital our special care unit is.", they explained on Facebook.






