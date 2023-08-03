The Heartbreaking Reality Behind the Viral Car Surprise Video

Title: Viral Video of Car Surprise Reveals Difficult Reality for Brazilian Couple

A heartwarming video of a Brazilian couple, Emerson Rosa and Kerileine Fernanda, went viral on TikTok last year as Emerson surprised his wife with a car. The video gained over 12.5 million views and garnered thousands of congratulatory comments. However, a year later, the couple is facing a challenging reality as their daughter, Ivy, battles cerebral palsy. Despite the difficulties they face, the couple remains active on social media, sharing their story and earning a little money through their videos.

Emerson wanted to surprise his wife, Kery, after purchasing a new car, fulfilling their dream of owning their own vehicle. Capturing the surprise on video, Emerson handed Kery a car key instead of the expected motorcycle key. The video showed her excitement as she realized it was a car key and rushed to the parked vehicle, exclaiming, “It’s our first car.” The heartwarming moment touched millions of viewers, accumulating over 12.5 million views on TikTok alone.

While the video of the car surprise brought joy to many, the couple’s current reality is far from the happiness portrayed in the video. Their daughter, Ivy, now 11 months old, has cerebral palsy due to a brain injury sustained during a hospitalization for a urinary tract infection. Doctors have deemed the brain damage to be serious and irreversible. Ivy requires constant care and survives with the help of medical equipment.

Kery, who used to work as a salesperson, is now a full-time caregiver for Ivy. Emerson, formerly a singer, had to give up his career and work as a driver to accommodate Ivy’s needs. They have had to rely on financial support from relatives and even held raffles to raise money for Ivy’s expenses. Despite the challenges, they continue to share their journey on social media as they navigate their new reality.

Although the doctors have given a grim prognosis for Ivy’s condition, the couple remains hopeful that future treatments, such as stem cell therapy, may provide some possibilities for improvement. In the midst of their difficulties, they find solace in celebrating their daughter’s milestones, even though she doesn’t respond to stimuli. The theme of their recent celebration was the popular Mexican TV series “El Chavo del 8,” where Ivy dressed up as one of the characters.

The viral video of Emerson surprising Kery with a car brought immense joy to millions of viewers. However, behind the scenes, the couple faces the daily challenges of caring for their daughter, Ivy, who has cerebral palsy. Despite their difficult journey, they continue to share their story on social media, hoping to raise awareness and find support for Ivy’s care. While the comments and congratulations on the viral video may not reflect their current reality, the couple remains optimistic and embraces the hope for future treatments that may improve Ivy’s condition.

