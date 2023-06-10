THE HIRSCH EFFEKT – are back with new single “URIAN”.

THE HIRSCH EFFEKT are not only back with a new single “URIAN” but also announce a headlining tour!
The German progressive metal giant The Hirsch Effekt is back with their new single “Urian” and paints a gloomy picture of human interaction and opposition at the height of the times. Compared to the band’s previous releases, “Urian” treads a rather unfamiliarly more Death & Black Metal-heavy path and comes along with a darker character and tone overall. After number 21 in the German album charts, appearances at Wacken, Full Force and as a headliner at Euroblast, The Hirsch Effekt give us an impressive foretaste of their new material with “Urian”.
Streamt „Urian“ HERE
Bassist Ilja John Lappin about the new single:
“URIAN is our first new song since the last release SOLITAER EP (2022), as well as our new horror soundtrack for the year 2023. This time we dived even deeper musically and thematically into darker abysses, as well as some unknown madness, but returned safe and satisfied with a song that naturally includes the classic The Hirsch effect elements.”
See the visualizer for “Urian” here
In autumn, The Hirsch Effect will go on an extensive “Urian” tour. Expect a high-energy live show of new material and an anthology of the band’s past. “We can’t wait to present new music live at the URIAN TOUR 2023,” says bassist Ilja John Lappin. “It’s – hard to believe – our first real album tour since our long player ‘Eskapist’ (2017), as the Covid pandemic threw a spanner in the works for years. And that’s exactly why it will be something very special for us. We wish you a lot of fun with the new music and look forward to you securing a tour ticket!”
THE HIRSCH EFFEKT – URIAN – TOUR 2023
20.07.2023 DE, Cuxhaven – Deichbrand Festival
30.09.2023 DE, Cologne – Euroblast Festival
10/18/2023 DE, Munich – Backstage
19.10.2023 DE, Karlsruhe – Jubez
20.10.2023 DE, Siegen – Vortex
21.10.2023 DE, Leipzig – Soltmann
25.10.2023 DE, Münster – Sputnikhalle
10/26/2023 DE, Frankfurt – Nightlife
10/27/2023 DE, Kassel – gold mine
28.10.2023 DE, Aukrug – Bobble Cap Festival
02.11.2023 DE, Potsdam – wash house
03.11.2023 DE, Hamburg – Logo
09.11.2023 DE, Bremen – Tower
November 10, 2023 DE, Hanover – Music Center
11/11/2023 DE, Oberhausen – compressed air
THE HIRSCH EFFECT are:
Nils Wittrock (guitar, vocals)
Ilja John Lappin (bass, vocals)
Moritz Schmidt (drums, vocals)
Band-Links:
