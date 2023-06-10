THE HIRSCH EFFEKT – are back with new single “URIAN”.

THE HIRSCH EFFEKT are not only back with a new single “URIAN” but also announce a headlining tour!



The German progressive metal giant The Hirsch Effekt is back with their new single “Urian” and paints a gloomy picture of human interaction and opposition at the height of the times. Compared to the band’s previous releases, “Urian” treads a rather unfamiliarly more Death & Black Metal-heavy path and comes along with a darker character and tone overall. After number 21 in the German album charts, appearances at Wacken, Full Force and as a headliner at Euroblast, The Hirsch Effekt give us an impressive foretaste of their new material with “Urian”.

Streamt „Urian“ HERE

Bassist Ilja John Lappin about the new single:

“URIAN is our first new song since the last release SOLITAER EP (2022), as well as our new horror soundtrack for the year 2023. This time we dived even deeper musically and thematically into darker abysses, as well as some unknown madness, but returned safe and satisfied with a song that naturally includes the classic The Hirsch effect elements.”

See the visualizer for “Urian” here

In autumn, The Hirsch Effect will go on an extensive “Urian” tour. Expect a high-energy live show of new material and an anthology of the band’s past. “We can’t wait to present new music live at the URIAN TOUR 2023,” says bassist Ilja John Lappin. “It’s – hard to believe – our first real album tour since our long player ‘Eskapist’ (2017), as the Covid pandemic threw a spanner in the works for years. And that’s exactly why it will be something very special for us. We wish you a lot of fun with the new music and look forward to you securing a tour ticket!”

THE HIRSCH EFFEKT – URIAN – TOUR 2023

20.07.2023 DE, Cuxhaven – Deichbrand Festival

30.09.2023 DE, Cologne – Euroblast Festival

10/18/2023 DE, Munich – Backstage

19.10.2023 DE, Karlsruhe – Jubez

20.10.2023 DE, Siegen – Vortex

21.10.2023 DE, Leipzig – Soltmann

25.10.2023 DE, Münster – Sputnikhalle

10/26/2023 DE, Frankfurt – Nightlife

10/27/2023 DE, Kassel – gold mine

28.10.2023 DE, Aukrug – Bobble Cap Festival

02.11.2023 DE, Potsdam – wash house

03.11.2023 DE, Hamburg – Logo

09.11.2023 DE, Bremen – Tower

November 10, 2023 DE, Hanover – Music Center

11/11/2023 DE, Oberhausen – compressed air

„Urian“ hier streamen: https://thehirscheffekt.lnk.to/urian

THE HIRSCH EFFECT are:

Nils Wittrock (guitar, vocals)

Ilja John Lappin (bass, vocals)

Moritz Schmidt (drums, vocals)

