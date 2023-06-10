FasterXML Jackson: New Vulnerability! Several vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in FasterXML Jackson. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) issued a security advisory for FasterXML Jackson on June 9th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product FasterXML Jackson are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: GitHub FasterXML (Status: 08.06.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for FasterXML Jackson – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

FasterXML Jackson Bug: Several vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service

Jackson is an open-source JSON processing library in Java.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in FasterXML Jackson to perform a denial of service attack.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

FasterXML Jackson < 2.15.2 (cpe:/a:fasterxml:jackson)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

GitHub FasterXML vom 2023-06-08 (09.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/FasterXML/jackson-databind/issues/3973

GitHub FasterXML vom 2023-06-08 (09.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/FasterXML/jackson-databind/issues/3972

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for FasterXML Jackson. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/09/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de