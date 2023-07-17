The House of the Famous: Bárbara Torres Expelled in Sixth Elimination Gala

Title: Bárbara Torres Eliminated in Sixth Gala of “The House of the Famous” Worth 4 Million Pesos

This week, the reality show “The House of the Famous” announced its sixth elimination gala, resulting in the expulsion of Bárbara Torres. Unfortunately, this means she is no longer in the running for the program’s grand prize of 4 million pesos.

Previously, the show eliminated another prominent figure, Paul Stanley, who was the fifth consecutive elimination for “Team Cielo”. This left the remaining members of the famous team with their fate hanging in the balance.

Understanding the Elimination Gala:

The elimination gala in “The House of the Famous” is a broadcast that reveals the participant with the fewest votes during the last galas of the reality show, ultimately leading to their elimination.

Nominees for this Week:

For this week’s elimination gala, the nominated participants are Poncho de Nigris, Wendy Guevara, and Barbara Torres. Mariana ‘Barby’ Juárez saved the Spanish actor Jorge Losa, leaving these three at risk of elimination.

Time and Platform to Watch the Gala:

The elimination gala in “The House of the Famous” will take place this Sunday, July 16, starting from 8:30 p.m. It can be viewed through open television (Las Estrellas) as well as the streaming platform Vix. In addition, the pre-gala at 8:00 p.m. and post-gala at 11:00 p.m. will also be available for streaming on Vix.

Voting Process:

To vote for your preferred participant, follow these steps:

1. Ensure the pre-gala (Vix), gala (Vix, open TV), or post-gala (Vix) is being broadcast live on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, or Sunday.

2. Go to the official website of “The House of the Famous”.

3. Click on the “voting” section.

4. Select the participant you want to vote for.

5. Click on “Send vote”.

Elimination Result:

During the gala, Poncho de Nigris was the first to be eliminated. Following a technical failure, Wendy Guevara returned to the reality show as the sixth eliminated participant, while Argentine actress Barbara Torres was unfortunately expelled.

For more updates and detailed coverage, stay tuned to our minute-by-minute coverage.

[End of Article]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

