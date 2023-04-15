The Japanese magazine “SWITCH” officially launched a special commemorative issue commemorating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of COMME des GARÇONS

Rei Kawakubo’s main brand COMME des GARÇONS has ushered in its 50th anniversary unconsciously. To celebrate this important milestone in the fashion industry, the Japanese magazine “SWITCH” specially launched a commemorative issue “SWITCH special edition COMME des GARÇONS 50th Anniversary Issue “, to make a summary of the brand’s half-century past.

The 416-page book contains a rich track of the brand, including all the COMME des GARÇONS topics produced by “SWITCH” in the past, such as the 15,000-word in-depth interview with Rei Kawakubo that caused a lot of discussion in 2015, the entire 8-volume visual magazine “Six” Records, the reprint of the rare “Comme des Garçons Furniture” in 1990, as well as the brand’s latest single products and the 23-24 autumn and winter series, all of which have their aesthetic charm and business philosophy in different fields such as clothing, design, art, music, and movies.

“SWITCH” wrote in the introduction of the book: “In Rei Kawakubo’s COMME des GARÇONS world, we can always see the beauty and chaos when innovative things appear. Through Rei Kawakubo’s perspective, creativity and business are two The superposition of elements is the gear that drives time, and we are the witnesses of her courage to challenge. Rather than looking back on the past 50 years of COMME des GARÇONS, we should look forward to the next 50 years, because Rei Kawakubo’s pioneering vision is Art that points to the future.”

“SWITCH special edition COMME des GARÇONS 50th Anniversary Issue” provides a total of two items, the classic white version and the limited black special edition, which will be sold separately on April 25 ¥4,400 yen, ¥Released at a price of 11,000 yen.