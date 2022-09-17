[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 17, 2022]The Korean TV series “Squid Game” shined at this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony. After some of the main creators returned to Korea, they held a press conference. Let’s go to the scene together.

On the 16th, some of the main creators of “Squid Game” held a press conference in Seoul. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, producer Kim Ji-yeon, and Lee Yu-mi, who won the best drama guest actress, attended the press conference.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, director of “The Squid Game”, said, “I am very happy and honored to be able to hold such a meaningful press conference when “The Squid Game” is just one year old, and to be able to carry out the final link with the award-winning staff and actors. It will also be an unforgettable one-year journey of a lifetime.”

Netflix’s original Korean drama “Squid Game”, as a non-English drama, has won six Emmy Awards, the most authoritative award in the American radio and television industry, for the first time, attracting global attention. According to statistics, 60% of Americans have watched “Squid Game”, and 90% hope to see the second season. Hwang Donghyuk said that under such high expectations, he was also burdened.

Director Huang Donghe of “Squid Game”: “Any work has a burden, and the burden is like a lifelong friend. It is not because it is the second season of “Squid Game” that it is more burdensome, and the burden is also very heavy in the first season. Sometimes a burden can also become a motivation, so I want to have a burden at any time. So when I received the acceptance speech, I hope that this is not the last time, and I will come back with the second season. “

Huang Donghe also said that the release time of the second season will be two years later, and the shooting will begin next year. What games will appear in the second season, the director said that it is not interesting to announce it now.

Huang Donghe, director of “The Squid Game”: “In terms of several games in “The Squid Game”, as a game participant, I don’t know the content of the game at all, and the tense moment of starting the game is the most attractive element. If this part of the play If you get it through, you will lose the most interesting part.”

Director Hwang Dong Hyuk and starring Lee Jung Jae won Best Director and Best Actor respectively at the just-concluded 74th Emmy Awards. “Squid Game” won a total of 6 awards at this year’s Emmy Awards.

NTDTV reporter Jin Yan interviewed and reported in Seoul, South Korea

