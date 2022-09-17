The fourth day of Serie C ends with the neroverdi first with one point behind thanks to the victory over Sangiuliano. The Bianconeri Next Gen finds their second consecutive defeat

Of what, before the fourth day, was the leading trio, only Pordenone wins, taking the solitary record at 10: in the unprecedented challenge with Sangiuliano (played in Seregno), the team of Mimmo Di Carlo – in the stands for disqualification – passes of measure thanks to the goal of Pinato entered from the bench in the second half.

Second and third — A point behind the neroverdi are now Padua and Feralpisalò. At Euganeo, where the effects of the Caneo treatment begin to be seen, there is no story: Padova-Pro Patria ends 3-0. Decisive the brace of the former Campobasso Liguori and the trio of Vasic, with in the middle also a penalty saved by Del Favero to Dezi. Instead, it is a magical free-kick by Davide Di Molfetta to sign the 1-0 of Feralpisalò over Pergolettese.

Newly promoted to the rescue — At the foot of the podium, two newly promoted: the surprising Arzignano who spreads the Piacenza last of the class (3-0, double from Paris and then Barba, the Emilian coach Scalise apologized to the fans for the bad performance) and Novara, stopped on the 0-0 to Piola from Virtus Verona.

Juve ko — Only one point for Vicenza: in Zanica’s insidious away match, AlbinoLeffe’s field, the red and white go under from the spot thanks to Manconi and then find the draw for the definitive 1-1 with Dalmonte (launched by Stoppa). On par with the red and white, at 7 points, there is Renate who trims the second consecutive knockout to Juventus Next Gen (3-2): in Meda the game seems to be closed at 3-0 (own goal by Cudrig, Marano and Malotti) but the young bianconeri – despite the long numerical inferiority due to the expulsion of Stramaccioni – go back thanks to the penalty of Rafia and Sekulov, with the goalkeeper Drago good at locking the same in the final. See also Jr. Inzaghi: Inter Milan has the ability to win any game and beat Juventus to keep us hopeful – yqqlm

Mantua in recovery — Triestina still without victories, which in fact has to reassemble Pro Vercelli (1-1) in a heated final: guests ahead with Della Morte, equal head of Matteo Di Gennaro. Mantua gets up after three defeats, overtaking Trento at home (2-1): Mensah scores his second goal of the season and dedicates it to the unfortunate teammate Monachello (crusader ko), equal guest of Bocalon and a new overtaking from the penalty spot by De Francis. Lecco slips into the house, thanks to a Pro Sesto that passes (2-0) thanks to the header of Suagher and Gabriel Bianco.

September 17, 2022 (change September 17, 2022 | 21:41)

