Bonucci: I finally became the captain of Juventus, I dream of a great career at Juventus and to win everything

Live it on July 23. In an interview with a reporter from Gazzetta dello Sport, Bonucci talked about his responsibilities as Juventus captain. In addition, Bonucci also talked about Chiellini, Dybala and Juventus.

“The world has changed a lot in the past two years. The pandemic and a lot of bad things have changed the world, and those things are happening every day. We’ve been below expectations for the past two seasons. We want to relive that sense of pride with the desire for trophies, and our goal is to make Juve competitive again in Italian and European football. “It always feels good to play against Barcelona and Real Madrid, these games help us get to know each other better because now we’re getting back on our feet and then making trouble for any opponent.”

You started your trip to America as a captain, how does it feel to wear the captain’s armband?

“I finally became the captain of Juventus (laughs). I have always played my role in the dressing room. Now I have become the oldest player in the team and a role model for many players. The robe reinforces the sense of responsibility and pride.”

How to be a good captain?

“For example, but a good captain must have the support of a good team. The reason why we can win the European Cup is the strength of the team. We also saw it at Juventus in recent days. This kind of unity and passion, we must be serious when we should be serious, laugh when we should laugh, combine work and rest, and keep training in a good atmosphere, which is very important for new recruits to integrate into the team.”

What did Chiellini leave you?

“A lot is left because he played for Juve for 20 years, with players like Buffon and Del Piero as his role models. Hopefully I have learned a lot from him. Now I will try to be myself and be everyone A role model. When Chiellini left, he said to me: ‘It’s up to you now…’ because after a season without a title, it’s not easy to start over. The club Important investments are being made and hopefully get back to the top right now. And it depends on what kind of chemistry our team can have to get Juve back to where they should be.”

Did Allegri choose Dybala as vice-captain last season to make you unhappy?

“It was a little bit unhappy, but it only lasted an afternoon. I know what my role is in the team and I have to do my job and help the coach manage the dressing room. Last season will be full of passion , I played at my highest level until I got injured in December.”

You won everything at Juventus, can you finish it off perfectly by winning the Champions League?

“When I joined Juve, my dream was to have a great career and win everything. Now I’m 90% done and the remaining 10% is something we all regret. My contract with Juve is still there. Two years, hopefully in the next two years, I can lead to a solid performance in Europe. Winning the Champions League is always difficult, first we have to reach the quarter-finals, and then we need some luck. In such a special Anything can happen during this season, so why not believe in Juve’s European prospects?”

