On July 23, Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, said at a press conference on the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council that my countrycurrent jobBoth party and state leaders have completed the new crown vaccination, and the vaccinations aremy country’s domestic vaccine。

However, the news has fully opened comment review on the Weibo platform. After testing, the news comment areas of multiple V accounts have been closed:

Global Times comment area:





Dr. Lilac comment section:





Southern Weekend comment area:





According to anonymous revelations by netizens, starting from July 2022, many places in China have begun to enforce the promotion of new crown vaccination. For example, the vaccination status of family members over 60 years old is counted for civil servants, and it is required to meet the internally specified vaccination rate, no special circumstances are required. Unified vaccination. However, due to the lack of confidence in the domestically produced new crown vaccine, the policy has been passively resisted to a certain extent, and the progress has been extremely slow. The release of this official news may be intended to strengthen the “vaccine confidence” that people originally lacked.

On July 14, the neighborhood committee of Lane 1320, Linfen Road, Jing’an District, Shanghai, without notifying their families, went to their homes to inject new crown vaccines for 98- and 92-year-olds. Eventually, the old man’s body became abnormal, the underlying disease attacked, and the doctor issued a critical illness notice.Related Reading

