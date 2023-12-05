“Three-body-in-one” participating national-level players “shine”, the China Youth Championship creates a large platform for Chinese football youth training – Sports

The National Players “Shine Brightly” in the “Three-body-in-One” Competition

The China Youth Championship has created a large platform for Chinese football youth training, providing opportunities for young players to showcase their skills and compete against top talent on a national level. This year’s championship saw an increase in participation, with 484 teams and 10,685 players taking part in the National Finals, marking a significant improvement from last year.

The competition, which covers age groups from U8 to U19 for both men’s and women’s football, has seen the emergence of national-level talent through intense competition. The women’s U16 group saw the Beijing team securing victory after defeating the Shandong Sports Lottery team in the finals.

In terms of men’s football, teams such as Shandong Luneng Taishan Football School and Zhejiang Professional Football Club emerged as champions in their respective age groups, showcasing the depth of talent and competition in the youth football scene.

The championship also aims to bridge the gap between social youth training institutions and campus football teams, promoting the integration of sports and education. This has seen an increase in investment from campus football teams, striving to become the “campus business card” and a pride for teachers and students.

One player who has stood out in this year’s championship is Wang Yudong, a member of the Zhejiang U17 team, and a key player in the competition. His performance not only helped his team win the U17 championship but also earned him a call-up to the National Olympic team, showcasing the pathway for young players to move towards a professional career in football.

The China Youth Championship has been praised for its ability to provide valuable training and competition experiences for young players, with coaches and players alike hailing the high standards and quality of the games. The championship continues to grow and evolve, providing a vital platform for the development of youth football in China.

