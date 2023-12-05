Zhang Yixing: Sailing into the Future, A Decade on the Sea

Zhang Yixing’s ten-year musical journey has taken him to the stage of Chongqing after a successful tour of 8 cities throughout China. Known as the “Captain” to his fans, also known as “shells,” Zhang Yixing has been tirelessly pursuing excellence in every aspect of his music career. The singer, actor, and former member of the famous K-pop group EXO has become a symbol of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. As his latest tour comes to an end, Zhang Yixing is already setting his sights on the future, with new sights set on “Not Tired Paradise,” a project that has garnered the attention of his devoted fans.

Zhang Yixing’s “Great Voyage – Endless” concert tour not only showcased his talent as a performer but also highlighted his unwavering dedication to his fans. Despite the success of the tour, Zhang Yixing maintains a humble and perfectionist attitude. The tour was a testament to his commitment to giving his fans an extraordinary experience at every performance, from gift-giving to the overall concert experience.

The former sailor now has a new role as a captain, with the successful launch of his new musical project, “THE DIRECTION.” Zhang Yixing’s attention to detail and the desire to connect with his fans on a personal level is evident in his music and performances. As a Libra, he is a perfectionist but aims to push himself beyond his limits, always striving for improvement.

“In the time when there is no sailing, the captain is just a helmsman, longing for the sea breeze and the stars reflected on the sea,” says Zhang Yixing. His love for the sea and the open sky is mirrored in his music, with his new concept EP “THE DIRECTION” taking listeners on a journey of self-exploration and introspection.

Zhang Yixing’s relentless pursuit of his dreams has led to impressive milestones, including successful tours, acting roles, and a record-breaking summer box office hit. Looking back at his journey, Zhang Yixing acknowledges the challenges he has faced while forging his own path in the entertainment industry. Despite the obstacles, he remains steadfast in his commitment to share his diverse perspectives with his audience.

As the “Captain” sets sail on a new adventure, fans can expect more of Zhang Yixing’s multi-faceted talent and unique perspective to unfold in “Not Tired Paradise.” His ten years at sea have been filled with growth, learning, and unwavering determination, and the next leg of his journey is poised to be another unforgettable chapter in his illustrious career.

Share this: Facebook

X

