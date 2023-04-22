Home » Onion farofa – very easy and crispy recipe
Onion farofa – very easy and crispy recipe

by admin
Onion farofa – very easy and crispy recipe

Crispy and delicious, this onion farofa is, without a doubt, a great side dish option. In addition, it is easy to make and requires very few ingredients.

In the same way, you can increase it by adding more ingredients, such as bacon and even fresh herbs at the end of the preparation.

Delicious, crispy and easy to make, this onion farofa is simply delicious.

Crispy Onion Fudge

Without a doubt, a good farofa is the perfect accompaniment to the most diverse dishes. In fact, around here, I dare say that it fits into practically any menu, such is the addiction to this type of preparation.

In this version, the onion is crunchy and comes in large quantities. That is, if you love this ingredient, you will love this delight.

Which cassava flour to choose to make farofa?

My answer to that question is likely to be: whichever you prefer. The milling of the flour, as well as its roasting to be used is a matter of personal taste. In fact, you can even make it without cassava flour.

Below are some types of flour you can use:

  • Cassava flour: Undoubtedly, the type most used to make farofa. However, generally you can come across 2 variations quite often:
    • type of grinding: It is possible to find not only the finest flour, but also one with the coarsest grinding, which generally leaves the farofa with more texture and ends up being our favorite around here;
    • toast or not: It is also possible to opt for raw flour or flour that goes through a previous roasting process, which ends up being darker, and also, more crunchy.
  • panko flour: Made with breadcrumbs, it is a type of flour widely used in oriental cuisine. It is delicious in farofa, however, it burns more easily, so it needs less cooking time.

However, the types listed above are only the most common. There are countless possibilities, even other types of cassava flour, such as water flour. This recipe will definitely work with any type of flour you choose.

First of all, it is important to reinforce that to make this recipe you need a little patience, as it takes time for the onion to brown and not burn. In addition, some extra tips can be very useful, such as:

  • Use a big pot. The more space you have to spread out the onion, the more even the cooking;
  • Low fire and patience. Don’t want to speed up the process by turning up the heat. Slower cooking will make your onion even tastier and crispier;
  • Cut the onion into very thin slices. This is possibly the most important tip. The thinner it is, the crunchier it will be. If you prefer, cut the onion into cubes, but remember that it will cook faster;
  • Add salt to the onion too. That way, your farofa will be much tastier.

How to make onion farofa

Prep Time:
5 minutes

Cook Time:
30 minutes

Total Time:
35 minutes

Crispy and delicious, this onion farofa is a great side dish for any meal.

Ingredients

  • 1 large onion;
  • 4 tablespoons of olive oil;
  • 2 tablespoons of butter;
  • 1 and 1/2 cup of cassava flour;
  • Salt to taste.

Instructions

  1. In a large frying pan, add the olive oil, the onions, a little salt and, stirring occasionally and over low heat, let them fry until golden;
  2. Then, add the butter and as soon as it melts, mix in the cassava flour;
  3. Hit the salt and stirring from time to time, let the flour cook until it’s pretty crispy.

More farofa recipes

Don’t miss this recipe! Save to your Pinterest

onion farofa
