Psyche out of balance – Mental integrity is also important for occupational safety

Suggestion for moderation: More and more sick days are due to mental illnesses. Figures published by Techniker Krankenkasse for 2022 show that overwork, burnout or depression are among the most common reasons for absenteeism from work. No wonder, then, that mental health is also becoming an increasingly important issue at work. Working conditions can influence health in one direction or the other. That is why employers are in demand with regard to work design. Mario Hattwig (on the World Day for Safety and Health at Work on April 28) knows how to create a healthier working environment.

Speaker: Mental stress at work can have many causes: How intense is the work? How and where do you work and is it possible to reconcile family and work? But the work equipment and social interaction also play a role, according to Sieglinde Ludwig, head of the health department at the German statutory accident insurance.

Original sound 1 (Sieglinde Ludwig, 21 sec.): “How is it to deal with colleagues? Do you treat each other in a friendly manner and can you sometimes make a joke? Do you help each other? And the executives also play a part here decisive role. Another factor is the ambient conditions, cold, heat and noise also have an influence.”

Speaker: Legal regulations can protect here, because everything that affects physical integrity also serves mental health.

Original sound 2 (Sieglinde Ludwig, 23 sec.): “Noise, for example, not only damages hearing, but it can literally get on your last nerve. According to the Occupational Health and Safety Act, every company is obliged to assess its own working conditions and physical as well as psychological risks. Based on this risk assessment, the companies must then derive measures.”

Speaker: In order to reduce stress, better organization of work and a certain freedom of action for employees in terms of work content, processes, time and work equipment can help.

Original sound 3 (Sieglinde Ludwig, 21 sec.): “If you want to buy new software, for example, then it is important that you also involve the employees. In addition, of course, social interaction, creating routines, meeting regularly, that You can also go online and meet in person in the office from time to time, these are things that are extremely important.”

Narrator: If the psychological pressure at work becomes too great, talk to each other! If, for example, you can always be reached after work, you should confide in someone from the team.

Original sound 4 (Sieglinde Ludwig, 9 seconds): “Of course, it’s best if you find a solution as a team, i.e. look together to find a remedy. Communication is simply the be-all and end-all in every relationship!”

Modification suggestion: Many employees experience mental stress in their job. Reasons for this can be, for example, high work intensity and little leeway in the

to be the design of the work. Better organization of work and especially communication can help. More information is available at dguv.de.

