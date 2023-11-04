The Largest Flawless Blue Diamond to be Auctioned for Up to $50 Million

The largest flawless brilliant blue diamond ever auctioned, known as “Bleu Royal,” is set to go under the hammer at Christie’s rare jewelry sale in Geneva on November 7. With an estimated value of up to $50 million, the 17.6-carat diamond is considered one of the rarest ever unearthed. Rahul Kadakia, Christie’s international director of jewellery, highlighted the diamond’s exceptional size and naturally rich color, calling it “as good as it gets.” Christie’s hopes “Bleu Royal” will surpass the record-breaking sale of the “Oppenheimer Blue” in 2016 for over $57 million.

In addition to the remarkable diamond, Christie’s is also offering other iconic items in their upcoming auctions. An online auction, running from November 3-16, will feature a pearl necklace worn by film and fashion icon Audrey Hepburn in the final scene of the 1953 film “Roman Holiday.” Christie’s priced the necklace between $20,000 and $30,000, making it an accessible piece that allows fans to channel their inner Audrey Hepburn.

Furthermore, Christie’s will present a Rolex wristwatch worn by Marlon Brando in the 1979 film “Apocalypse Now.” This unique item bears the actor’s engraved signature on the back, serving as a means to prevent accidental changes during filming. The watch, now valued between 1 million and 2 million Swiss francs, previously sold at auction for 2 million Swiss francs ($2.2 million). Remi Guillemin, director of watches in Europe at Christie’s, emphasized the rarity of having both the Marlon Brando Rolex and the Audrey Hepburn necklace available for sale.

The upcoming auctions have generated great interest from collectors around the world, with Christie’s confident in attracting bidders from Asia, the United States, and Europe. With these exquisite and historically significant pieces up for grabs, all eyes will be on Geneva as bidders vie for these coveted treasures.