the Mediterranean Foundation expressed its “desire” for Melconian to be a minister

The Mediterranean Foundation expressed its desire that the economist Carlos Melconian be summoned by the next national government to direct the economy because the entity has “a plan” of “comprehensive, federal and productive” scope to face the country’s problems.

The call was made by the head of the entity, María Pía Astori, in celebration of the 46th anniversary of the creation of the entity, an event that, however, had little political presence at the gala held at the Teatro del Libertador General San Martín.

Melconian, president of the Ieral research institute, whose operation is financed by the companies that make up the Foundation, stressed that the program is structured by 70 economists with different specializations and defines “strict respect for property rights.”

The commemoration was attended, as the main speaker, by the former president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Herrera, who in his message slipped support for the authorities of his country in the face of excesses in the “legitimacy in the exercise” of the power that is given in countries like Venezuela.

The meeting on Tuesday, in which some 400 associates and special guests participated, was the continuation of the work session carried out last week in Jesús María, where under the motto “The future that comes”, the Mediterranean communicated the first traces of the program.

Representing Governor Juan Schiaretti, who cited previous commitments, was attended by the Minister of Finance of Córdoba, Osvaldo Giordano. Other provincial officials occupied a box.

In photos: Celebration of the 46 years of the Mediterranean Foundation

Astori highlighted that the Foundation has “46 years of institutional history that endorse us”, during which time it produced economic reports that were “contributions to the country”, with scope for the nation, provinces and municipalities.

The businesswoman, whose father, Piero, was one of the leaders of the business group that gave rise to the entity, appreciated that the Foundation carried out the “only plan that gave the country 10 years of stability”, in reference to the Convertibility program designed by Domingo Cavallo, who was also an economist at Ieral.

“Today Carlos Melconian is in charge of our Institute and we hope that he will be the next minister of economy because we have a plan and an excellent team to make the transformations that our country needs,” Astori defined.

As is known, the bi-monetary economic scheme in which the entity’s team works will be made available to whoever is finally elected president of the Nation after the electoral schedule that will formally open on August 13 with the Paso elections.

The head of the Foundation also highlighted that this program is being structured with an “absolute resignation of the sectoral interests” of the companies and prioritizes the development of the country so that young people can grow and develop in their homeland and not outside.

In turn, Melconian highlighted the need for the economic program to get the country out of the current crisis to have strong political support and gave as an example the situations in which Argentina applied “reforms” that were later canceled due to “counter-reforms”. ”.

It was the case of Convertibility, he pointed out, and stressed that both situations (reforms and their annulment) “were promoted by the same party and with almost the same political protagonists.”

“This program, in addition to being comprehensive, capitalist, federal, western and progressive, will be disruptive, it will once again propose an organizational and structural change in our economy,” said Melconian, with the participation of industry, commerce, the field, energy , sectoral policies, work, infrastructure, transport and the modernization of the State.

He reaffirmed that it will also contain a proposal to develop social policies, and said that the efforts “must bear fruit as quickly as possible.” “The synthesis is that we only want to recover the table of two”, something that in current Argentina “is absolutely revolutionary and disruptive”, she said.

