there will be no classes or attention in organisms

This Thursday, in Neuquén, as will happen in Río Negro and in other provinces of the country, there will be a strike that will affect care in state agencies, hospital services and there will be no classes. It arose from a call for a national strike in solidarity with the teachers of Jujuy and in repudiation of the repression exercised by Governor Gerardo Morales. The gremios Unter, ATEN, ATE, Adunc, Apunc, Asspur, CTA, FUC and union and social organizations, will be added to the measure of national scope.

The measure of force will imply the suspension of classes, both at the initial, primary and secondary levels. In addition, it was confirmed that the protests will affect the services in State institutions, in both provinces and mobilizations and roadblocks will be carried out.

Strike in Río Negro due to the repression in Jujuy: without classes or attention in public organizations, the details city by city

Río Negro will have another week marked by forceful measures. Tomorrow, ATE, CTA and Unter, the unions of state workers and teachers, respectively, they joined a call for a national strike in solidarity with the teachers of Jujuy. It also arose in repudiation of the repression that is experienced in Jujuy, after the oath of constitutional reform in that province.

There will be mobilizations throughout the province and in Roca it will be on the streets Roca and Tucumán avenues starting at 10. In addition, the CTA announced that they will make cuts on Route 22 and 6.

On the other hand, the hospitals gathered in Asspur also launched the call for a national strike and they will join the mobilization in Roca. Its adherence will imply the suspension of the services and scheduled care. Only minimum guards will be guaranteed in Río Negro hospitals.

Adunc, one of the teachers’ unions of the National University of Comahue, will also agree to the measure and the suspension of classes is expected in the chairs that are taught at the Roca headquarters.

From Unter Cipolletti they will hold a demonstration this Thursday in the El Fortín area. Also, tomorrow 11 o’clock the teachers’ union will hold a popular pot at the entrance to the city, at the roundabout of Route 151 and Route 22.

Strike of state, teachers and university students in Neuquén this Thursday: how it will affect

The unions ATE, ATEN, Adunc and the Comahue University Federation (FUC) will adhere to the measure of national scope.

On the other hand, yesterday, the Neuquén multisector carried out a cut in the highway bridges “in support of the struggle of jujuy and against repression«.

The unions will mobilize together with other social organizations. They will gather on Thursday at 11, at the Monument to San Martín in the capital of Neuquén and there will be a march towards the center. That day there will also be activities by sections.





