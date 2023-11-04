Analyzing the Brilliance of ‘Under the City’: A TV Drama that Captivates Audiences

“Under the City”: A TV Drama that Captivates Audiences with Its Compelling Plot and Excellent Acting

November 04, 2023 09:06:57

Source: Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Xu Jiang

In the world of television dramas, there are some shows that demand to be watched till the end in order to fully appreciate the intentions of the screenwriter and director. “Under the City” is one such drama that has been capturing the attention of audiences.

Often, for TV series, viewers have to wait until the entire show has aired or even until multiple viewings have taken place to truly understand its nuances. This prevents hasty and false claims in discussions or critiques. “Under the City” is also one of those dramas that requires patience and thorough viewing to fully grasp its essence.

The popularity of “Under the City” is such that it is being compared to films like Christopher Nolan’s “Inception”. From its incredible performances to its mind-bending plot, it has become a topic of discussion all over the internet.

Tencent’s third masterpiece has unexpectedly garnered “national” attention and sparked widespread discussion, which might have come as a surprise to both the producers and the creative team.

The enigmatic and mysterious portrayal of Song Dianshi by Ning Li initially attracted a lot of viewers. Ning, known for his ability to bring complex characters to life, has always left audiences with a sense of curiosity about the roles he takes on. However, as the show progresses, every main character, including Lu Zhi (played by Xue Juren), Lu Zhong, Lu Yuanbao, Wei Zhixian (Xiao Baozi), and the teacher, has proven their acting prowess. Every character in the show is essential, showcasing the difficulty of creating such well-developed images in film and television. As the media often says, the acting skills of all the cast members are on point.

In addition to strong performances, a well-crafted plot is crucial for a compelling TV series. “Under the City” boasts a plot that is both intricate and thought-provoking, often leaving audiences with the need to analyze and discuss its subtlety, complexity, and ingenuity. The drama employs a narrative technique that makes use of flashbacks to events that occurred ten or twenty years ago, reminiscent of the writing style found in avant-garde novels. Despite this unconventional approach, the audience remains engrossed, a credit to the skills of the director and actors involved.

The plot of “Under the City” falls within the realm of strange cases and public cases, set against the historical backdrop of the Ming Dynasty. In one sense, it brings to mind dramas like “The Ming Dynasty under the Microscope,” while also reminding viewers of strange cases depicted in classical Chinese plays such as “Three Words and Two Pats” and “Exploration.” The uncanniness and despair found in works like “Yinshan,” “Yang Naiwu and Xiao Baicai,” and “Bao Gong San’s Butterfly Dream” are also intertwined within “Under the City”. However, it is important to note that the creators of the show did not necessarily approach it by conducting exhaustive research. Nevertheless, the success of “Under the City” can be attributed to its alignment with various elements and rules found within the Chinese drama literary tradition concerning public case works. The endurance of injustice over decades, tragedy rooted in the dark side of human nature, and the pivotal role played by the sense of justice in case-solving are just a few examples.

When “Under the City” reached its halfway point, comments began to circulate on the internet, with conclusions like “It turns out that no one is innocent” being widely discussed. Despair and hopelessness enveloped both audiences and media commentators. However, the drama refuses to stop there. The character Wei Zhixian, who was ultimately revealed to be Lu Buyou, an innocent survivor, turns out to be Xiao Baozi, a childhood friend of the murderer. All the “retribution” enacted is merely a means to seek justice for those who lost their lives due to an overwhelming sense of righteous indignation. This revelation draws parallels to characters like Cheng Ying in “The Orphan of Zhao” and the righteous hero Yu Rang during the Warring States Period. The sudden elevation of character design and concepts in the show is truly commendable.

“Under the City” goes beyond being a simple story of despair and violence, delving into the jungle of “human nature evil.” It explores how people respond to violence, highlighting the yearning for kindness and justice that shines like a comet through the eternal night. Similar to its counterpart, “The Long Season,” the director manages to infuse a positive emotional message to the audience after presenting a desolate tragedy. This achievement solidifies “Under the City” as one of mainland China‘s highest-rated period dramas to date. In today’s theater world, this accomplishment is truly noteworthy.

