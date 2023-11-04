Su Yiming Returns to Competitive Ski Jumping in Shougang’s Big Jump World Cup

Su Yiming leads the Shougang Ski Jump to stage another trapeze battle

From November 30 to December 2, the 2023/2024 FIS Snowboard and Freestyle Ski Big Jump World Cup will take place at the Shougang Ski Big Jump, which was the venue for the Beijing Winter Olympics. The event has attracted more than 160 athletes, including Winter Olympic champion Su Yiming and the renowned Austrian athlete Anna Gasser.

As the first Chinese athlete to win a snowboarding gold medal in the Winter Olympics, Su Yiming has not participated in official FIS events since the Beijing Winter Olympics. However, at the beginning of 2023, he proved his mettle by securing a bronze medal in the big platform event at the Winter World Extreme Games, showing that he is in good form to compete in this upcoming event. Su Yiming will once again challenge difficult movements, adding excitement and anticipation to the competition.

This World Cup is the first top-level FIS ski jumping event that Beijing successfully applied for after the Beijing Winter Olympics. The hosting of this event is significant to further manage and make good use of the Winter Olympics legacy, ensuring that the effects of the Winter Olympics continue to be felt. It is noteworthy that the event score points will be included in the players’ world rankings, boosting their international standings.

With the inclusion of renowned athletes like Su Yiming and Anna Gasser, the 2023/2024 FIS Snowboard and Freestyle Ski Big Jump World Cup promises to be a thrilling and highly competitive event. The Shougang Ski Big Jump will witness another trapeze battle, showcasing the skills and daring of these talented athletes. Spectators can look forward to witnessing gravity-defying jumps, daring tricks, and intense competition as these athletes strive for victory.

Ji Fang, the capital correspondent, will provide coverage and updates on this exciting event. Stay tuned for the latest news and highlights from the 2023/2024 FIS Snowboard and Freestyle Ski Big Jump World Cup at the Shougang Ski Big Jump.

