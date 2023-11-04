The New Hero ‘Moga’ Arrives in Strike 2: Get to Know His Skills and Background

“Strike 2” Unveils New Hero “Moga” at BlizzCon

Before the start of Season 8, the highly anticipated game “Strike 2” announced its latest hero, “Moga,” at this year’s BlizzCon. Moga, a member of the Talon organization, brings unique strategic abilities to the game and is set to make his debut on December 6.

Moga, known for his towering height and impressive skill set, is expected to be a formidable addition to the game. Fans have been eagerly waiting for his arrival ever since his introduction in the 2019 short story, “The Days Gone.” His character received instant praise from the player community and quickly became the focal point of fans’ anticipation. Many speculate that he may be the last hero released for “Strike 2.”

Here is some basic information about Moga: his full name is Mogaloa, but he is commonly referred to as “Moga” or occasionally “Mogaroa.” At 37 years old, Moga hails from Samoa and is voiced by renowned actor John Tui. He also collaborated with tattoo consultant/artist Si’i Liufao to ensure his character’s tattoos were authentic and respectful to the culture.

Moga possesses a range of unique abilities that make him a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield. His Flame Machine Gun, which can ignite targets with repeated hits, and his Explosive Machine Gun, capable of dealing critical damage to burning enemies, ensure that Moga is a deadly adversary. Additionally, his Rampage ability allows him to charge forward, stomp the ground, and knock enemies into the air, making him unstoppable during his charge. Furthermore, his Heart Rate Overload ability provides nearby allies with reduced damage and healing when dealing damage. Moga’s passive skill, Rage, grants him temporary health when dealing critical damage, offering him an advantage in intense battles. Finally, his ultimate ability, Trick – Iron Cage Fighting, enables him to deploy a barrier that locks himself and enemies together, providing unlimited ammunition within the barrier.

“Strike 2” fans can look forward to playing with Moga and experiencing the unique gameplay that he brings to the table. With his arrival on December 6, players will have the opportunity to master his abilities and dominate the battlefield in new and exciting ways. Prepare yourselves for the epic battles that await in “Strike 2” Season 8 with the addition of the incredible hero, Moga.

