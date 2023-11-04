Huawei’s Advanced Packaging Patent Ignites Stock Surge in Robot Concept Sector

Robot Concept Stocks Strengthen Rapidly as Huawei Releases Sealing and Testing Patent to Ignite Advanced Packaging Sector

Flush Finance | November 3, 2023

On November 3, the stock market opened higher and continued to rise throughout the day, led by the GEM index. The Shanghai Stock Exchange Index rose by 0.71%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose by 1.22%, and the ChiNext Index rose by 1.47%. Throughout the day, northbound funds purchased a net amount of 7.108 billion yuan, with 2.804 billion yuan through Shanghai Stock Connect and 4.304 billion yuan through Shenzhen Stock Connect.

Overall, more stocks rose than fell, with over 3,600 stocks witnessing gains in both cities. The total turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 809.5 billion, which was 42.8 billion higher than the previous trading day.

In terms of sectors, automation equipment, chiplets, memory chips, and electronic chemicals were among the top gainers, while e-commerce, real estate, ophthalmology, and innovative drugs were among the top losers.

Robot concept stocks experienced a sharp rise at the opening, with 10 stocks, including Haozhi Electromechanical, Collier, Kelli Sensing, and Zhongli De, exceeding their daily limit. Chip stocks also strengthened in the afternoon, with 10 stocks, including Netac Technology, Haoli Technology, Hongxun Technology, and Star Semiconductor, exceeding their daily limit. Consumer electronics concept stocks, such as OFILM, Chaoyang Technology, and HiVi Technology, showed significant activity, reaching their daily limit. Additionally, smart cockpits, photovoltaics, securities, games, and computing power all performed well. On the downside, pharmaceutical stocks underwent an adjustment, with Haite Biotech falling by more than 10% and Sailon Pharmaceuticals hitting the limit.

Today, market attention shifted to advanced packaging as Huawei announced its application for a patent on “semiconductor packaging.” The advanced packaging sector surged by more than 4.42%, with Yongsi Electronics surging past the 20cm limit, Xinyichang rising by over 14%, and Huahai Chengke, and De Bang Technology increasing by more than 11%.

Due to the United States‘ ban on advanced packaging, Huawei can only rely on domestic equipment for the industrialization of its packaging patents. As patents are continually announced and technical barriers are broken, Huawei’s semiconductor system is gradually expanding and nearing perfection. The only thing missing is domestic wafers, which would form a closed loop of semiconductor resource integration. Investors eagerly anticipate the day when this becomes a reality.

According to Tianyancha, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.’s “semiconductor packaging” patent has been published. The application publication date is October 31, and the application publication number is CN116982152A.

The patent abstract describes a semiconductor package consisting of a first substrate, a semiconductor chip, a lead frame, and a sealant. The encapsulant’s lower surface includes different portions extending in various planes to maintain a predefined minimum distance between the first portion of the encapsulant and the at least one lead.

Xinyichang stated that it has maintained long-term close cooperation and communication with Huawei, providing customized equipment and supporting technical services in the fields of advanced semiconductor packaging and high-definition display. Other equipment beneficiaries include Wenyi Technology, Xinyichang, Jintuo Shares, etc.

Semiconductor packaging, also known as a semiconductor package, refers to the housing made of metal, plastic, glass, or ceramic that contains one or more semiconductor devices or integrated circuits. It provides protection against threats such as mechanical impact, chemical contamination, and light exposure. Additionally, it helps dissipate the heat generated by the device.

Industry experts believe that the post-Moore era will focus on advanced packaging. Leading companies in the field, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and OSAT manufacturers, have already laid out their plans and prioritized advanced packaging technology.

In other news, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology recently issued the “Guiding Opinions on the Innovation and Development of Humanoid Robots,” proposing the establishment of an innovation system for humanoid robots by 2025. By 2027, significant improvements in technological innovation capabilities are expected, along with the creation of an internationally competitive industrial ecosystem.

As a result, robot concept stocks skyrocketed, with the reducer sector rising by more than 3.95%. Notable gainers include Haozhi Electromechanical, Fengli Intelligent, Tongli Technology, Zhongma Transmission, and Julu Intelligent.

AVIC Securities advised investors to focus on industry leaders and related suppliers closely associated with Tesla. Relevant targets include Zhongli De, Double Ring Transmission, Precision Forging Technology, Green Harmonic, Guomao Co., Ltd., and Fengli Intelligence.

The financial community issues a warning to exercise caution when investing as the stock market carries inherent risks. The content, data, and tools provided in this article are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice.

Disclaimer: The content, data, and tools mentioned in this article are for reference only and are not intended to provide investment advice. Please exercise caution when investing in the stock market.

Share this: Facebook

X

