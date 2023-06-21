Best gaming PC for 600 euros [2023]

Even with a relatively small budget, you can put together a powerful gaming PC. Especially if you are willing to assemble your PC yourself – because then the components are usually a little cheaper to buy. In the following article we would like to introduce you to a system that costs around 600 euros and is up to all requirements. Perfect for Full HD 1080p gaming!

The PC is suitable for everyone who…

want to spend as little money as possible. mainly use their PC for gaming. want to play smoothly in Full HD. don’t want to do without pretty RGB lighting. value short loading times.

Great performance for little money: The 600 euro PC at a glance

When selecting the components, we focused on the highest possible gaming performance. Even current AAA games can be played smoothly in Full HD with this 600 euro PC, but it also masters classic office tasks without any problems. In this way, the PC becomes the ideal everyday companion.

At this point it should be said that the system does not necessarily have to be adopted 1-to-1. Individual components can of course be exchanged if desired. However, you should then make sure that the processor and graphics card in particular are also compatible with the mainboard used. If you have never assembled a PC yourself, you will find detailed instructions including clear images here. Don’t panic – it’s not that difficult to assemble either 🙂

The processor

We chose an AMD Ryzen 5 5600 for the processor. It offers a total of 6 cores, 12 threads and clocks at up to 4,400 MHz in turbo mode. Practical: A suitable cooler is included in the boxed version linked here. This means that you no longer need an additional CPU cooler.

The processor not only provides enough power for video games, but can also be used for hobby image and video editing. An integrated graphics unit is missing in this case. But that’s not a problem since we’re still using a dedicated graphics card anyway. More on that in the next section.

Preis: 134,90 Euro

The graphics card

The graphics card is the heart of a gaming PC. That is why it is by far the most expensive component in our system. As part of our gaming PC for 600 euros, we have opted for a powerful AMD Radeon RX 6600. It offers 8 gigabytes of video memory and is up to all requirements for smooth Full HD gaming. In addition, it remains beautifully quiet in operation.

If you prefer to use an Nvidia graphics card, you can alternatively use a GeForce GTX 1660 Super. However, this only has 6 gigabytes of video memory and in everyday use (depending on the game selection) delivers a slightly weaker performance than the AMD counterpart.

Preis: from 219.90 euros

The motherboard

A GIGABYTE B550M DS3H is used as the mainboard in our gaming PC for 600 euros. It supports AMD processors for the AM4 (it is also compatible with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600), comes in a compact µATX form factor and offers a total of four free DDR4 DIMM slots for up to 128 GB of RAM. Additional features of the GIGABYTE B550M DS3H include a PCIe 4.0 x16 slot, a PCIe 3.0 x16 slot and a PCIe 3.0 x1 slot. The GIGABYTE B550M DS3H also has 8-channel sound, a gigabit LAN interface, four SATA3 ports, two M.2 ports and a range of USB ports.

Preis: 96,90 Euro

The working memory

Even if the mainboard theoretically offers enough space for up to 128 gigabytes of RAM, we are limiting ourselves to “only” 16 gigabytes for the time being. The G.Skill DIMM 16GB DDR4-3200 kit consists of two 8 gigabyte DDR4 RAM bars. This is more than sufficient in most applications. And since the mainboard supports up to 120 GB, it can be easily upgraded at a later date.

Preis: 33,49 Euro

The SSD

In order to prevent long loading times, an SSD must of course also be installed. All games and the operating system find their place on the Lexar NM620 1 TB. With a read speed of 3,500 MB/s, all applications start in seconds. The write speed of 3,000 MB/s is also impressive. If the storage space does run out, a cheap HDD can be used as a “data grab” at any time.

Preis: 37,49 Euro

The power supply

The power supply provides the required power for the system. In this case we chose a be quiet! System Power 10 550W decided. The power supply combines 80PLUS Bronze efficiency with an affordable price. The compact, only 140 mm deep PC power supply fits into almost any modern PC case for maximum compatibility. Meanwhile, the large 120mm fan ensures quiet operation.

Preis: 55,90 Euro

The case

The case of our 600 euro PC comes from Sharkoon. The Sharkoon RGB SLIDER not only offers enough space for all components, but is also visually convincing. It is available in both a black and a white version. There is integrated RGB lighting on the front, which provides colorful accents and offers a total of 14 different lighting modes. A 120 mm fan is already pre-installed in the rear part. Up to three more fans can be attached at the front and up to two more fans at the top. We recommend (at least) another fan on the front. Sharkoon also has some suitable models on offer.

Preis: 54,90 Euro

The total price of the gaming PC is to 633.48 euros (Status: June 2023). All components were chosen in such a way that an upgrade to more powerful hardware should be possible without any problems in the future.

Do you also need a mouse and keyboard? In the following we have put together inexpensive equipment that fits perfectly with the PC:

Inexpensive peripherals

1. The keyboard

Fast response times, colorful backlighting and a variety of useful function keys: the Sharkoon SKILLER SGK4 meets all the important requirements of a gaming keyboard. Thanks to the “anti-ghosting” function, several keys can be used at the same time without losing input. In addition, there is an integrated wrist rest, which not only provides the necessary swing visually, but also guarantees ergonomics and relaxed hours of play.

Preis: 24,99 Euro

2. The mouse

The Sharkoon Drakonia II offers a resolution of up to 15,000 dpi and a total of twelve freely programmable buttons. A special highlight are the removable weights – an absolute rarity in this price range! But beware: due to the design, the mouse is only suitable for right-handers.

Preis: 39,79 Euro

3. The mouse pad

The mouse pad plays a rather subordinate role in a gaming PC. Nevertheless, one should consider a few aspects. For example, good gliding properties, a water-repellent surface and a non-slip base. The Sharkoon 1337 V2 Gaming Mat XXL offers all of this. Thanks to its size of 90×40 cm, you no longer have to worry about annoying edges when moving the mouse.

Preis: 15,99 Euro

4. Headset

A gaming headset has to sound good and sit comfortably on the ears, even during longer sessions. And that’s exactly where the Sharkoon B2 knows how to convince. Thanks to the simple design, detachable microphone and smartphone compatibility, you can easily use it to listen to music on the go. An additional highlight is a virtual 7.1 sound that can be adjusted as desired using software.

Preis: 49,90 Euro

5. The monitor

There are many solid gaming monitors. One of them is the ASUS Asus 24 L VY249HGE. It is 24 inches tall, has a Ful HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and can display up to 144 frames per second. This makes the monitor ideal for classic eSports titles such as Counter Strike or League of Legends. In combination with AMD’s FreeSync technology, image errors are prevented in advance. An excellent and affordable monitor for those who want to immerse themselves in the world of gaming for the first time.

Preis: 169,90€

Would you recommend other components? Then please leave us a comment – ​​we are always open to suggestions 🙂

Status: June 2023

