Solar systems should be mandatory on all new buildings in Lower Saxony by 2025 at the latest. If possible, this obligation should be brought forward, as a spokesman for the Ministry of the Environment in Hanover announced today.

Since the beginning of this year there has been a solar obligation on new commercial buildings, and from next year on new public buildings. According to the spokesman, from 2025 there will also be a solar obligation for fundamental roof renovations.

On Wednesday, the members of the state parliament debated the expansion of photovoltaics. SPD politician Nico Bloem said with regard to the energy transition that photovoltaics is the second solid pillar next to wind energy. André Hüttemeyer (CDU) called for simplified procedures for solar systems.

Anyone who builds a new house or renews a roof in the federal state of Bremen will in future have to install a photovoltaic system. On Tuesday, the Bremen Senate, the government, agreed on a corresponding law. The Bremen Solar Law is scheduled to come into force in May. The project must first pass the Bremen state parliament. The solar roof obligation should apply to renovations from July 2024 and for new buildings from July 2025.