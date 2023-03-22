Tuesday, March 21, 2023

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, expressed the United States’ gratitude to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, thanks to his leadership and firm contribution “to promoting regional peace and stability, including the Middle East,” noting the role played by the Kingdom in ensuring stability in the region and in Africa.

“The Secretary of State expressed his gratitude for the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and his steadfast contribution to Promoting regional peace and stability, including in his efforts to advance a secure and prosperous future for Israelis and Palestinians.”

The US diplomacy spokesman added that the two officials discussed, during this meeting, “efforts aimed at advancing regional peace and security, in a way that embodies Morocco’s role in ensuring stability, in the face of a series of challenges facing the Middle East and Africa.”

The statement indicated that the two officials “discussed common concerns about the continuing violence in Israel and the West Bank, and efforts to defuse tensions.”

Mr. Bourita’s visit to Washington was marked by a series of meetings with high-ranking US officials at the State Department and the White House. It was an occasion to review ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the United States and Morocco, and to discuss international and regional issues of common concern.

