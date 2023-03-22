Santa Fe welcomed Deportes Tolima at home to play the seventh date of the 2023 Women’s Betplay League, which advances according to the calendar established by Dimayor and currently has Deportivo Pereira as the only leader.

By: Hernán Galindo M.

Photo: National Radio

The final result of the commitment was 5-0 in favor of the locals, who found the first goal at minute 18 and thanks to María Camila Reyes, who finished off from medium distance to the right side of goalkeeper Paula Andrea Méndez.

The second goal was scored by the same player at 21′, so the visiting team became destabilized and could not contain the win during the first half.

The other three goals came at minute 26 thanks to Paola Andrea García, at 30′ with Liana Salazar, who returned a few days ago, and with Orianica Velsquez who sealed the victory just before finishing the regulation 90.

With these three points, Santa Fe remains on the podium of the table with 15 units and is ratified in the third position below América and the ‘Grande Matecaña’.

Thus, now the Ibagué team will have to turn the page of defeat and have to think about the next commitment, which will be at home and against Nacional on Friday, March 24.

For its part, Santa Fe will continue to comply with its schedule and the next match will be at the Villa Concha stadium against Real Santander. Match scheduled for next Saturday March 25 at 3:00 pm.

On the other hand, this Thursday Atlético Huila, Femenino will visit Equidad at the Techo stadium in the Colombian capital. The duel is scheduled for 3 in the afternoon.

It will be a duel between Huilense technicians with Douglas Calderón in Huila and Albeiro Erazo with the insurers.