Miami: affected in the ribs, Iga Swiatek withdraws

She had admitted, shortly after her defeat against Elena Rybakina, in the semi-finals of Indian Wells (6-2, 6-2), last week, that she had not been able to fully defend her chances and intended to land with his staff to decide what to do next.

Iga Swiatek was really physically affected in California. A rib injury that has actually existed since February and the Doha tournament, and which forced her to give up this Wednesday at the Miami tournament, where she was to play her first match on Thursday against the American Claire Liu ( 59th).

Package also in BJK Cup

The world number one, defending champion in Florida (last year, no one could take a set from her), will be replaced in the table by the lucky Austrian loser Julia Grabher (94th). She said: “In fact, in Doha, I had caught an infection and, during a strong fit of coughing, I injured my ribs. We tried to manage that and I was able to continue playing, as long as it was not dangerous for me. Unfortunately, I still feel discomfort and pain; I can’t play the tournament. »

Iga Swiatek also clarified that she would not be attending the Billie Jean King Cup match that Poland will be playing in Kazakhstan on April 14 and 15. No reunion with Rybakina, therefore.

