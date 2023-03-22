Package also in BJK Cup

The world number one, defending champion in Florida (last year, no one could take a set from her), will be replaced in the table by the lucky Austrian loser Julia Grabher (94th). She said: “In fact, in Doha, I had caught an infection and, during a strong fit of coughing, I injured my ribs. We tried to manage that and I was able to continue playing, as long as it was not dangerous for me. Unfortunately, I still feel discomfort and pain; I can’t play the tournament. »