“Sonic Superstar” image store launches at Ximending 7-ELEVEN JEMEN store! | NOVA Information Plaza

Create a news article using this content

Shiya Co., Ltd. announced that the critically acclaimed PlayStation®5 / PlayStation®4 / Nintendo Switch™ / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC (Steam / Epic Games Store) game “Sonic Superstar” is now available Launched the image store promotion of “Sonic Superstar” at 7-ELEVEN Ximending JEMEN store. The store not only displays the game’s exciting graphics and main characters, but also thoughtfully displays and sells the PlayStation®5 / PlayStation®4 /Nintendo Switch™ version of the “Sonic Superstar” game film, so that loyal Sonic fans can enjoy it even more. Dive deeper into this world of adventure and fun. In addition to showing the unique charm of “Sonic Superstar”, this image store also has a joint event packaged drink launched by “Sonic Superstar” and Guangquan[Jasmine Tea Garden]. It brings double visual and taste enjoyment to players who come for pilgrimage. Sonic fans, don’t miss it!

◆7-ELEVEN x “Sonic Superstar” image store

[Exhibition period]

November 15 (Wednesday) – December 14 (Thursday), 2023

【Place】

Ximending 7-ELEVEN Store No. 51, Hanzhong Street, Wanhua District, Taipei City

■”Sonic Superstar” and Guangquan[Jasmine Tea Garden]launched a joint packaging lottery and are currently implementing it

This joint event is launched in various stores across Taiwan. You only need to easily purchase a drink with the “Sonic Superstar” event limited package, and log in to the invoice according to the event method linked to Guangquan’s official website below, you can participate in the lottery, and have Chance to win the following luxury gifts. Whether you are a loyal fan of the Sonic series or a fan of Guangquan[Jasmine Tea Garden]don’t miss this rare joint event! Don’t miss the chance to try your luck either!

[Activity period]

From 2023/11/8 (Wednesday) to 2023/12/26 (Tuesday)

[Designated Items]

・Jasmine Tea Garden-Guava Lemon Green Tea 600ml

・Jasmine Tea Garden-Kumquat Plum Green Tea 600ml

・Jasmine Tea Garden-Apple Black Tea 600ml

For activity information, please refer to the Guangquan Activity official website:

https://www.kc-foods.com/20231108Jasmine/

■The new “Sonic” series “Sonic Superstar” is now on sale!

“Sonic Superstar” retains the 2D side-scrolling gameplay of “Sonic” and evolves the graphics into 3D graphics. It is a brand new high-speed action game.

The mysterious island “Polaris Islands” inhabited by giant creatures is the stage where Sonic and his partners Tails, Knuckles and Amy embark on a new adventure. Use the new ability “Emerald Power” to fight against Dr. Eggman and Fang Gu who are trying to capture giant creatures to realize their ambitions!

【Product Information】

Product name: Sonic Superstar

gaming platform :

PlayStation® 5 / PlayStation® 4 / Nintendo Switch™ /

Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC（Steam / Epic Games Store）

※Xbox Series X|S、Xbox One、

PC (Steam / Epic Games Store) only sells digital download version

Release date: October 17, 2023 (Tuesday)

Game language:

Subtitles: Japanese, English, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Portuguese (Brazil),

French, Italian, German, Spanish (Spain), Russian, Polish, Thai

Price: Regular version (boxed version/download version): Taiwan TWD 1,290 / Hong Kong HKD 338.0

Game category: High-speed action game

Number of players: 1 to 4 people for offline play / 1 to 8 people for online play

Sales: Shiya Co., Ltd.

Game Rating: Universal

Copyright mark: © SEGA

Official website: https://asia.sega.com/SonicSuperStars/cht/

SEGA Asia official website: https://asia.sega.com/cht/

SEGA official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sega.asiacs

Sonic Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SonicOfficial.cht

Sonic official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sonicofficial.cht

■ The company names and product names mentioned in this article are registered trademarks or trademarks of each company.

.