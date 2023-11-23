Bobsleigh and Bobsleigh World Cup Yanqing Competition Concludes

Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup Yanqing competition ends

Report from this newspaper, Beijing, November 22 (Reporters Ji Fang and Shi Fang)

The 2023-2024 International Bobsleigh and Bobsleigh World Cup Yanqing competition concluded at the National Bobsleigh and Sled Center. The Chinese team made history by winning 2 silvers and 2 bronzes, marking the first time they have secured World Cup medals in both the women’s bobsleigh and men’s four-man bobsleigh events.

In the men’s steel bobsleigh event, the Chinese team secured two medals, one silver and one bronze, on the first competition day. Chen Wenhao claimed the silver medal with an impressive time of 2:01.63, while Yan Wengang secured the bronze medal.

The men’s four-man bobsleigh event saw the Chinese team of Sun Kaizhi, Zhen Heng, Ding Song, and Ye Jielong win the bronze medal with a total time of 1 minute 57.44 seconds. This was a significant achievement as it marked the first medal won by the Chinese men’s four-man bobsleigh team in the World Cup.

In the women’s bobsleigh event, Chinese team member Zhao Dan set a new record for Chinese women’s bobsleigh athletes in the World Cup, winning the silver medal with a time of 2:03.83.

The event, which served as the first event of the new season’s Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup, also marked the first international high-level event held by the National Bobsleigh and Sled Center after the Beijing Winter Olympics. Ivo Ferriani, executive member of the International Olympic Committee and president of the International Bobsleigh Federation, commended the organization and operation of the event, stating that the service guarantee work in Yanqing was meticulous and thoughtful, and the venues operated smoothly and efficiently.

This historic achievement by the Chinese bobsleigh and skeleton team is a testament to their dedication and skill, and sets the stage for future success in international competitions.

