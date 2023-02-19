In the aftermath of the government’s sudden stop, unanimously, to the transfer of the credit at 110%. FI had protested together with the opposition. While FdI ministers, such as Luca Ciriani, sounded the alarm about a “measure that puts our accounts at risk of default”. The sparks had ignited when the blue Giorgio Mulè when asked if Montaruli should resign, to Rainews, she had replied that she or the party had to “draw their own conclusions about whether to embarrass the government.” Yesterday the clash ended. Why? It all comes from Meloni’s video. Her mention in the «Notes of Giorgia» of possible «solutions» was read by FI as «an openness to modifications to the decree». It was the signal that Berlusconi was waiting for. Hence the intervention accompanied by the emphasis, pronounced “as a man of state and economy”, that it was “perhaps inevitable”. A “maybe” that sounded like an earful. So the clarification on Parliament which is “sovereign” and, “naturally”, will be able to make changes. Then the attestation of “closeness and support” to Montaruli who, Berlusconi points out, “having no obligation to resign, has demonstrated a great and not obvious awareness of the institutions, protecting them and protecting them from futile and instrumental provocations fueled by many sides».

All solved? According to the blue deputy premier Antonio Tajani yes. For him there are no «problems in the majority. There is discussion and discussion but there is no doubt about the unity of the centre-right». But that the “continuous distinctions” of FI are wearing down relations with the premier and her, with the microphones off, however, in FdI it is admitted by many. The dissonant exits are lined up with particular attention to Mulè who “plays the talking cricket – says a source of FdI – knew that with Montaruli was making that decision. But she jumped at the chance.’ Some draw an analogy with “what happened in the Draghi government: the Council of Ministers voted unanimously, the decision was shot from outside. But FI can’t always do the countermelody». Sources from Forza Italia speak instead of “normal dialectic between allies”. And, they point out: «After all, the openness to changes announced by Meloni proves that our objections were not crazy». See also Wags, the national team excluded from the World Cup is to scream: from lady Tonali to the flame of the Church

But the common home is getting closer and closer. FdI complains about the lack of a single interlocutor. The cold reports that Licia Ronzulli, voice of Berlusconi, has with Meloni and even with part of his own party it doesn’t help. But the glue of the majority is on the one hand the League, which locks down relations with Berlusconi, and on the other the game of nominations. Still at stake are the commissions, first of all the most coveted by Berlusconi’s party: the vice chairmanship of the supervisory commission. And the rich dish of the participating companies. Better to tighten up a little more.

