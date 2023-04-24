Home » Report: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon coming in August – Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
Technology

by admin
When FromSoftware finally officially announced Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon at the Game Awards in December, rumors of a new armored core had been swirling for years, so when the trailer concluded that the game would launch sometime this year, This is not surprising. We didn’t have a specific release window at the time, but you can be pretty sure we’ll know more in about six weeks at the latest.

Because the usually very reliable Tom Henderson at Insider-Gaming claims that Armored Core VI: Rubicon Fire will launch in August. You did hear about late August earlier this month, so Henderson’s specific mention that it’s coming on August 25 sounds pretty believable.

Considering that’s only four months away, you could hear an official word about it no later than June 8 during the Summer Game Festival livestream, as Geoff Keighley unveils the trailer for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Elden Ring Had a great relationship with FromSoftware for the last couple of years before he had the honor of announcing Armored Core VI: Rubicon Fire last December.

How does this date sound to you?

