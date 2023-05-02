Discontinuing mainstream legacy systems worked!Microsoft’s Windows 11 market share hits record high – Free Electronic News 3C Technology

Windows 11’s market share hit a record high. (Picture / Flipping the Internet)

In order to drive the upgrade rate of Windows 11, Microsoft has stopped selling the Windows 10 download version since January this year. This move seems to be effective. The latest data indicates that the installation rate of Windows 11 has reached a record high.

According to statistics on the market share of various versions of Windows in April 2023 released by Statcounter, a third-party organization, Windows 11 reached a record high of 23.11%, an increase of 2.16% compared with the previous month.

Windows 10 is still the choice of most users, with more than 70% of the market share, but fell 2.1% to 71.36%. Windows 10 and Windows 11 account for 94.47% of the market share, and only 5.53% of the other old versions are still in use.

In addition, Microsoft is also preparing to phase out Windows 10. The current 22H2 version is the final version of Windows 10. Microsoft will not carry out system function revisions for Windows 10 in the future, but promises that until October 14, 2025, there will still be Windows 10. Ongoing monthly security updates.

➤ Market share of each version of Windows (latest data as of April 2023)

Windows 10: 71.36% (2.1% decrease)

Windows 11: 23.11% (up 2.16%)

Windows 7: 3.78% (+0.05%)

Windows 8.1: 0.85% (0.01% increase)

Windows 8: 0.43% (0.08% reduction)

Windows XP: 0.35% (0.04% reduction)

