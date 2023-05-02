to fix it, the tricks at the table are NOT enough

Especially after winter, the symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency are much more frequent, which is why it is not enough to take it through food

The lack of vitamin D it is a problem that afflicts many people especially during the winter months, when the days get shorter and the sun plays hide and seek with the clouds.

The Vitamin D is essential for our health, strengthens the immune system, promotes calcium absorption and contributes to healthy bones and teeth, but how can we guarantee an adequate supply of this precious vitamin? The solution is not found only at the table, even if nutrition plays a fundamental role in the supply of this important element, the most necessary thing, however, is to leave the house!

Vitamin D deficiency? The sun is the secret to having plenty of it

Eating well is importantbut it is not enough to guarantee an adequate supply of vitamin D, which is why many, especially after the winter season, have a lack of this indispensable element.

It is true, some foods contain this vitamin in more or less significant quantities, such as blue fishi egg yolks e some mushroomsHowever, it is difficult to achieve the recommended daily requirement of vitamin D through diet alone. This is why it is essential to adopt a holistic approach, which also includes exposure to the sun.

L’embrace of the sun is an inexhaustible source of vitamin D, which our body is able to produce independently when the skin is exposed to ultraviolet B (UVB) rays. It is sufficient to spend time outdoors, preferably with the face and arms uncovered, to stimulate the synthesis of vitamin D. Of course it is important to pay attention to the hours of exposure and use adequate sunscreen to avoid burns and damage to the skin, but the sun is not just a bad entity to stay away from, indeed.

But how much time should we spend in the sun to ensure adequate vitamin D intake? The answer varies depending on your latitude, altitude, weather conditions, and skin type. Generally, it is advisable to expose yourself to the sun for at least 15-20 minutes a day during the cooler hoursi.e. before 10 in the morning and after 16 in the afternoon, this may be sufficient for our body to stimulate the production of Vitamin D.



If exposure to the sun is not possible, for example due to weather conditions or for health reasons, it is Vitamin D supplements can be usedafter consulting with your doctor. Supplements can be useful to fill any deficiencies and ensure adequate vitamin D intake, especially in the winter months and for people at risk, such as the elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases.

