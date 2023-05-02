Guoan’s 4 rounds of victories exposed two major problems. Famous tricks: You can learn from Lippi to switch formations – yqqlm

Original title: Guoan’s 4 rounds of victories exposed two major problems Famous tricks: You can learn from Lippi to switch formations

Beijing time on May 2nd news, last night BRTV Sports and Leisure Channel broadcast the latest “Football 100 Points” program, this program invited former Guoan player Zhang Xinxin and Beijing sports broadcast commentator Wang Yi, the two and the host Mao Zhengyu discussed the current problems of Beijing Guoan and the prospects for the next round.

Guoan has been unbeaten in the first 4 rounds, and the players and coaches are more or less facing a lot of pressure. Regarding this, Zhang Xinxin said: “This is a continuous superposition. Everyone must want to win. Once this layer of window paper is pierced, there will be a lot of pressure. It has become a positive cycle. Now the more you want to win, the more you can’t win. In fact, there is a problem with the method. We don’t have foreign forwards, and it’s more difficult to play than other teams. With the current situation, it’s hard to say One player will stand up (to solve the problem). In the past, there might have been good foreign aid. Now the foreign aid is a player in the middle and backcourt. Jiang Xiangyou is not a player who decides the game in the frontcourt, so we can only rely on everyone’s joint efforts. Everyone wants to win, but if we fail to win the two home games, there will be a big gap.”

“You don’t know why (not winning). I was a little less in the Guoan team. Before in the Wuhan team, it might be very difficult to win a game a season, and you can’t feel where it is. If there is a problem, maybe if one person does not score, everyone will not be able to score, and the more you want to score, the more you will not be able to score.”

Talking about Guoan’s problem, Wang Yi said: “Guoan didn’t show too many forward and fast attacks in the 4 rounds, and there were too many inversions in the midfield, which may have something to do with the characteristics of foreign players. The two midfielders are different from everyone. Familiar with them, and not that kind of assault type. Once they slow down, the whole rhythm will slow down. Another point is the attack power. We don’t have foreign forwards. We relied on Zhang Yuning last season. He can’t play this season. The fulcrum is indeed very difficult, the coach’s tactical philosophy needs to be compatible with the people, and now there is no one on the front line, and a few people in the midfield can’t run, so how to play fast, as Stanley himself said, is still groping.”

Zhang Xinxin later said: “The overall situation of Guoan players, including the age of the players, may require more rotations. With so many games in the league, it is impossible to play with one team all the time. The average age of everyone is also very high. The game requires more running, and we have so many good players under us, so we can rotate them.” Wang Yi added: “Now there are 5 substitutions, we must maintain enough physical fitness and running on the field. , We have passed the era of Ogubiela, now this era needs more running off the ball, more support.”

Zhang Xinxin continued: “The Shandong team has a very good habit. As long as he hits the wing, there will be at least 3 players in the penalty area (to respond to the pass), but our players don’t like to go in (the penalty area). The body is relatively small, and the high ball pass is not very dominant, so the desire to outflank (the restricted area) is (less), so when passing, Guoan needs to run more without the ball.”

When talking about how Guoan can improve, Zhang Xinxin said: “Guoan can enrich its own formation, not necessarily playing in one formation, just like Lippi before, he has been switching between the two formations. Once he switches on the field, The opponent’s coach has to react instantly, and without prior preparation, it is difficult for the opponent to make changes in the first place.”

Wang Yi said: “First of all, Stanley must be 433, but in this lineup, there are no fast wingers and players with no assault ability. In the center position, Yang Liyu actually pushed from the winger to the center. Is the 433 formation suitable for Guoan? It has always been said that the midfield is slow, is it related to physical fitness, we have a lot of midfielders off the field, if we adjust the formation and take advantage of our large number of midfielders, can we change the rhythm of the game.”

When analyzing Guoan’s opponents in the next round, the Henan team, the “Football 100 Points” program stated that the Henan team is also not doing well recently, and Guoan can remain unbeaten in the away game. Regarding this, Zhang Xinxin said: “Henan’s foreign aid forwards were relatively good before, but this year they are not good enough. Gone, the two new replacements were both from Kunshan last year (Feng Boyuan and Kovic), and their speed is not very fast. I think the pressure on the defenders will be less when we encounter such unhappy forward players, and we still have a chance.”

Wang Yi said: "I don't think Guoan's hope of winning the game can be pinned on the opponent. Henan has lost far more personnel than Guoan this season. What I am most worried about is Huang Zichang. His assault and change of direction will give our central defender Bringing a lot of pressure, Guoan is now very eager to win, even if it is an away game, we have to press up. In this way, the space behind our central defenders is easy to be used by players like Huang Zichang. If Henan The team wants to play positional warfare, but Guoan is not afraid, but is afraid that once we go up, the midfielder will be interrupted or make a mistake, which is more worrying." (DD)





