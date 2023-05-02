The box office of “May 1” movies has reversed and the total box office of new films has exceeded 1 billion yuan

Guangdong ranks first in the national box office

Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Li Li reported: On April 29, the national box office was 314 million yuan, on April 30, the national box office was 331 million yuan, and on May 1, as of 19:30, the national box office was 337 million yuan… This year’s “May Day” The box office of the movie market has reversed.

“In previous years’ May 1st, the box office began to decline from the first day. But this year there has been an ‘abnormal’ phenomenon, and the box office is getting higher day by day.” Xie Shiming, assistant general manager of Guangzhou Jinyi Pearl River Cinema Co., Ltd., May 1 In an interview with the reporter, it was analyzed that this phenomenon may come from two reasons, “One is that under the boom of the national tourism market, some tourists temporarily change their itineraries, long-distance travel becomes short-distance travel, and intra-provincial travel becomes intra-city travel, which can spend more time. The second is that this year’s “May 1st” new films generally have a good reputation, laying the foundation for a stable box office.”

This year’s “May 1st” file has a total of 18 new films released. As of 19:00 on May 1, the total box office of the new films has exceeded 1 billion yuan. Among them, “King of the Sky”, “Unfamiliar Life” and “So Many Years” continued to maintain the top three single-day box office.

“This year’s ‘May 1st’ ushered in a wave of outings. Nevertheless, the current box office results are still worth encouraging.” Shen Yan, the store manager of Guangzhou Qinggong Film City, introduced that in order to “compete for popularity” with the wave of outings, the film theater has simultaneously launched The Bay Area Youth Cultural and Creative Bazaar, “The event has indeed brought many young audiences to the studio.”

“Although the high-reputation works such as “The Bad Tongue Lawyer”, “The Loyal Dog Hachiko”, “Slam Dunk” and “The Journey of Bell Bud” have been released for a long time, there is still room for box office.” Shen Yan introduced that although the “May 1” new film There are many, but the film studio does not stick to new films when arranging films, “try to make differentiated film arrangements according to the market and the studio’s own situation.”

It is reported that “Slam Dunk”, “Journey to Bell Bud” and other films that were released before the “May 1st” file have seen their box office decline in recent days. Shen Yan believes that “the real box office cycle of this year’s ‘May 1st’ file may be prolonged. When a large number of audiences return from travel, the film market may usher in a new wave of climax.”

According to the professional version of Maoyan, as of 21:00 on April 30, Guangdong Province ranked first in the box office list of all parts of the country during the “May 1st”.

