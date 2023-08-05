The trial for the crime of Rafael Nahuel begins on August 15, in Roca

On Tuesday August 15th The trial for the crime of the young Mapuche Rafael Nahuel will begin, in an event that occurred in Villa Mascardi in 2017.

As reported from the Federal Oral Court (TOF) of RocaNearly one hundred witnesses will offer their testimony in the process where the main defendant is the member of the albatross group, Sergio Guillermo Cavia.

For the Bariloche prosecutor’s office, he was the author of the shot that caused the death of Rafael Nahuel, in the midst of a confrontation between members of the Mapuche community and a patrol of the national force that was guarding the area of ​​Villa Mascardi, about 35 kilometers south of Bariloche, near Route 40.

The fact occurred on November 25, 2017 after the order of the Federal judge, Gustavo Villanueva, who at that time subrogated the Federal Court of Bariloche and had requested the intervention of the troops to guard that area after an eviction that had been carried out.

The prosecution, meanwhile, attributed to the four albatrosses, who made up the patrol, Francisco Javier Pintos, Juan Ramón Obregón, Carlos Valentín Sosa and Sergio Damián Garcíahaving been necessary participants in the same crime.

The trial will be two days a week

The process will take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays of each week and will be extended for as long as necessary, until the testimony of each of the witnesses called in the process is heard. The hearings will begin at 8 in the morning and until 12as long as it They will resume at 1:00 p.m. and will last until 3:00 p.m.

Initially, it is estimated that the hearings will take the entire month of August, but they do not rule out that the process will extend until September, taking into account the confirmed list of witnesses. The court will be chaired by Judge Alejandro Silva and the members Simón Bracco and Pablo Díaz Lacava.

Due to the capacity of the courtroom, it was reported that journalists who wish to cover the hearings must be previously accredited at the headquarters of the Roca courts, located on Calle San Martín and España.

Taking into account the demand for justice that has been carried out by different organizations, it is also estimated that there will be an important security operation around the building located in the downtown area of ​​Roca, so an operation to restrict access through the side streets is not ruled out. to the building.





