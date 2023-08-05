Security Updates: Attackers Can Compromise Aruba Switches

Network admins should update their Aruba switches for security reasons. If this does not happen, attackers can compromise the operating system.

According to an alert, the following models with the AOS-CX system are affected. However, this is only the case if the enhanced security mode is active. But you should activate it, otherwise shell access to the entire system is possible, which offers an attack surface.

CX 10000 Switch SeriesCX 9300 Switch SeriesCX 8400 Switch SeriesCX 8360 Switch SeriesCX 8325 Switch SeriesCX 8320 Switch SeriesCX 6400 Switch SeriesCX 6300 Switch SeriesCX 6200 Switch SeriesCX 6100 Switch SeriesCX 6000 Switch SeriesCX 4100i Switch Series

Remote Code Execution

The vulnerability (CVE-2023-3718) is found in the AOX-CX command-line interface and has a threat level of “hoch“. If attacks are successful, remote attackers should be able to execute malicious code as a privileged user.

Aruba assures that they currently have no indication of attacks.

