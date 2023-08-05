Rally under the auspices of PDMA regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day

Web Desk: Rallies and events are being organized across the country regarding the Kashmir Solidarity Day. According to sources, the Exploitation Day was celebrated as solidarity with Kashmir under the auspices of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. All the employees took out a rally under the leadership of Director General PDMA Jannat Gul Afridi. All employees including officers participated in the rally. On this occasion, the participants carried pennaflakes and flags in their hands with slogans against Indian aggression and solidarity with Kashmiris. At the end of the rally, DG PDMA said that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan in all religious, cultural and geographical aspects, which India annexed to India on August 5, 2019, violating all international human rights, which is not only a violation of the United Nations. It is against the United Nations law, but also a clear violation of basic human rights, but Pakistan is still standing by its principled stand and will always stand by it.

