The River match with Defense and Justice is suspended after the death of a fan

The man jumped into the void from the stands of the Monumental Stadium

According to the statement, “there was no situation of violence” that caused his death.

A man died this Saturday when he “jumped into the void” from the Sívori Alta tribune of the Monumental Stadium, As explained by River Plate, which caused the suspension of the match between the Millionaires and Defensa y Justicia for the nineteenth day of the Professional League Tournament of Argentine soccer.

“The Football Safety Committee and Club Atlético River Plate regret to inform that, in this afternoon’s match against Defense and Justice, a supporter jumped into the void from the Sívori Alta stand and died on the spot. The medical service immediately arrived at the area of ​​the incident.as well as the police and the different security organizations,” the entity explained in a statement hours after the event.

According to the published text, in the fall “there was no intervention by third parties” and it was found that “There was no situation of violence in the stands or around it (by the deceased supporter)”.

The club clarified that the fan “had his season ticket” in that area of ​​the stadium that, at the time of the fall, “it was at 90% of its capacity”.

The Núñez entity also explained that the Specialized Fiscal Unit in Massive Events, as well as security agencies, “They are acting and carrying out the pertinent investigations.”

Official statement from River Plate and the Football Safety Committee regarding the unfortunate death of a fan in this afternoon’s game against Defense and Justice ➡️ pic.twitter.com/DNOCAqeqYU — River Plate (@RiverPlate) June 3, 2023

As a paramedic explained to local media, The fan suffered “a very serious head injury” when falling from the upper tray of the Sívori tribune, located at the bottom of the River Plate stadium.

“He died instantly. He suffered severe trauma when he fell from 15 meters. He fell or threw himself, there was no push,” Alberto Crescenti, head of the SAME (Emergency Medical Care System) told DSports Radio.

For its part, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) published a message on its social networks to express their “condolences to family and loved ones” of the deceased sympathizer “and to the entire River Plate world“, while he “deeply regretted the death” of this follower.

had elapsed 26 minutes from the start of the matchwhich remained goalless, when the referee Fernando Rapallini determined the suspension upon being informed of the tragic event.

After this decision, which ended with both squads retiring to the changing rooms, the meeting must be rescheduled.

River is the leader of this tournament with 41 units, with four distance over Talleres de Córdoba, who yesterday defeated Tigre with authority 1-3while San Lorenzo -who will play this Sunday against Colón- and Estudiantes de La Plata -yesterday they thrashed Barracas Central 5-2, share the third position with 35 integers.

In other results recorded on this date, Thursday Boca Juniors added their eighth defeat by losing 1-0 in their visit to Arsenal de Sarandí, while Sarmiento de Junín and Newell’s Old Boys sealed a draw at zero, while this Friday Argentinos Juniors prevailed due to an agonizing goal by Leonardo Heredia 1-0 in the classic against Platense.

The continuity of the nineteenth day This Saturday he has three duels in dispute: Central Córdoba-Huracán, Rosario Central-Instituto de Córdoba and Racing Club-Banfield, while in the first round Belgrano won 2-0 against Vélez Sarsfield.

The date will end on Sunday with the following match schedule: Union-Gymnastics, San Lorenzo-Colón, Godoy Cruz-Independiente and Lanús-Atlético Tucumán.