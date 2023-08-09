Argentina – First National: Tristán Suárez vs Aldosivi Zone B

The match between Tristán Suárez and Aldosivi, for date 26 of zone B of the Argentina – First National Championship 2023 tournament, will be played next Saturday, August 12, at the 20 de Octubre stadium.

It is to be hoped that both teams will do their best to avoid repeating the result obtained in their last match and not end in a draw in this new round of the tournament.

Tristán Suárez comes from an even result, 1-1, against Chacarita. It has a recent record of 1 win, 1 draw and 2 losses in the last 4 games played, adding 7 goals for and having conceded 8.

Aldosivi comes from a 1-1 draw against Estudiantes (BA). In their last 4 matches, they achieved 2 victories and lost 2 opportunities. He has managed to convert 6 goals and 6 goals have been scored.

The last time they collided in this competition was on April 8, in the Argentina – First National Championship 2023 tournament, and they did not take advantage: they equaled 1 to 1.

Next games of Tristán Suárez in Argentina – First National Championship 2023Zone B – Date 27: vs Atlanta: Date and time to be confirmedZone B – Date 28: vs Racing (Cba): Date and time to be confirmedZone B – Date 29: vs Riestra: Date and time to be confirmedZone B – Date 30: vs Ferro: Date and time to be confirmedZone B – Date 31: vs Gimnasia (J): Date and time to be confirmed Upcoming matches of Aldosivi in ​​Argentina – First National Championship 2023Zone B – Date 27: vs Atlético Rafaela: Date and time to be confirmedZone B – Date 28: vs Atlanta: Date and time to be confirmedZone B – Date 29: vs Dep. Madryn: Date and time to be confirmedZone B – Date 30: vs Racing (Cba): Date and time to confirm Zone B – Date 31: vs Villa Dálmine: Date and time to confirm Schedule Tristán Suárez and Aldosivi, according to country