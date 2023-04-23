Home » week preview kw 17 – wienkonzert.com
week preview kw 17 – wienkonzert.com

week preview kw 17

in the coming week there will be something for every concert taste!

as always at the beginning: even if the pandemic is known to be “over” and there are no rules and measures in place, vienna concert still recommends wearing a mask, especially if you’re blowing your nose and coughing all over the place. better safe than sorry. here is a useful link on the subject of rules and measures in the field of art and culture.

watch out, these are the recommendations for this concert week: you can get beautiful singer-songwriter music straight from iceland from “sweet knots“ in the b72 on tuesday, a colorful mix of bands, e.g. “the boys in fur” and “baits“, you get during the three-day 20-years-noise-appela-records-celebration in chelsea, the first own headline-show denies “i.e. Preiss” on thursday in the flex, pure nostalgia and an absolute must as a teenager in the 00s: “avril lavigne“ in the Wiener Stadthalle! on saturday there will be the finest dream pop from “peter the human boy“ in the b72 or you go to the flex and treat yourself to the finest hip hop from “retrogott” and “hulkhodn“. the perfect end to this week? clearly, “macklemore“ in the Wiener Stadthalle!

hard facts:
24.04.2023 / pološywa u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)
24.04.2023 / island of love u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)
25.04.2023 / svavar knutur / b72 (fb event)
25.-27.04.2023 / 20 jahre noise appeal records / chelsea (fb-event)
25.04.2023 / spies / kramladen (fb-event)
25.04.2023 / helmut lotti / wiener stadthalle (fb event)
25.04.2023 / kadavar u.a. / arena (fb-event)
25.04.2023 / poison ruin u.a. / arena (fb-event)
25.04.2023 / the last internationale / flex (fb-event)
26.04.2023 / stuart neville / b72 (fb-event)
26.04.2023 / snailmate u.a. / cafe carina (fb-event)
26.04.2023 / melissa mahoney u.a. / loop (fb-event)
26.04.2023 / esther graf / scene (fb event)
26.04.2023 / rotor u.a. / arena (fb-event)
26.04.2023 / cutting threads u.a. / viper room (fb-event)
27.04.2023 / blaqrock u.a. / b72 (fb-event)
27.04.2023 / jon kenzie / kramladen (fb-event)
27.04.2023 / we love silence / cafe7stern (fb-event)
27.04.2023 / eli preiss / flex (fb-event)
27.04.2023 / avril lavigne / wiener stadthalle (fb event)
27.04.2023 / charlie cunningham / porgy & bess (fb-event)
28.04.2023 / achtvier / b72 (fb-event)
28.04.2023 / lighter on the moon u.a. / loop (fb-event)
28.04.2023 / ams, saltbrennt / club1019 (fb-event)
28.04.2023 / my solace lies u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)
28.04.2023 / metalnight outbreak / szene (fb-event)
29.04.2023 / peter the human boy u.a. / b72 (fb-event)
29.04.2023 / schodl, sinuswelle / chelsea (fb-event)
29.04.2023 / riff’n’taff / loop (fb-event)
29.04.2023 / wnmr x marie / club1019 (fb-event)
29.04.2023 / sundl / venster99 (fb-event)
29.04.2023 / pensioners / szene (fb-event)
29.04.2023 / rantaplan / arena (fb-event)
04/29/2023 / blaine l. reininger / folk theater (fb event)
29.04.2023 / retrogott & hulkhodn / flex (fb-event)
30.04.2023 / gavlyn and dillon cooper / b72 (fb-event)
30.04.2023 / momo & der void u.a. / chelsea (fb-event)
30.04.2023 / timid kooky u.a. / rhiz (fb-event)
30.04.2023 / petrograd u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)
30.04.2023 / sondaschule / arena (fb-event)
April 30, 2023 / mackelmore / wiener stadthalle (fb event)

