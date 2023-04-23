Can you conceal deep wrinkles with make-up? Make-up tips from 50

Can you conceal deep wrinkles with make-up? This is a question many mature women in their 50s and 60s ask themselves. Aging and the appearance of signs of aging on the skin are both natural phenomena. However, in case you want a break from your wrinkles, you can easily cover them up with proper cosmetics. On the other hand, if you apply the wrong makeup or stick to inappropriate practices, the wrinkles will become deeper and more obvious and that is something nobody wants. Read on for professional makeup tips!

Moisturize mature skin

Under no circumstances should you risk going without moisturizer in any makeup look. Only when your skin is properly hydrated and nourished will the journey to a perfect makeup look go smoothly. The appearance of wrinkles is exacerbated by dry and sallow skin. That’s why you should definitely use a moisturizer to prevent sagging skin.

Eye cream for older ladies

It is well known that there are a number of benefits to using eye cream. Therefore, it should come as no surprise to anyone that it also helps fight signs of aging.

In most cases, moisturizers are sufficiently moisturizing to moisturize the eye area as well. On the other hand, as we age, the skin around our eyes tends to dry out and lose elasticity. Because of this, older people may need extra protection and care for the eye area, including the eyelids and creases. If you want to conceal wrinkles and fine lines, the eye cream can be your savior in such a situation.

Can you conceal deep wrinkles with make-up? Use a primer

Foundations that shrink pores and fight the signs of aging are recommended by virtually all beauty experts. When such foundation is applied to the skin, it results in a smoother surface that is better able to absorb the foundation. Primers are a multitasking wonder that minimizes the appearance of fine lines while prepping skin for longer-lasting makeup.

Anti-Falten-Make-up – Foundation oder CC-Creme

Choosing a foundation that isn’t too heavy is the best advice we can give you for looking wrinkle-free and youthful. On mature skin, full-coverage foundations tend to accentuate wrinkles and lines, especially if the wearer doesn’t know how to mix the foundation. When choosing a foundation, you should make sure to choose the right shade for your skin. Choosing the wrong shade can make your face look gray and lifeless, compounding the problems of aged skin. We recommend choosing a foundation that feels feather light on the skin, offers buildable coverage to hide blemishes and suits your complexion perfectly.

If you don’t like foundation, you can skip foundation altogether and instead use a lightweight CC cream or tinted moisturizer that covers without emphasizing fine lines or wrinkles.

Conceal wrinkles – Concealer is your silver bullet

Because it covers wrinkles and lines better than foundation, concealer should be your go-to beauty product as you age. After applying your foundation, select the areas of your face that need extra coverage and apply a very small amount of concealer. Make sure that the product is evenly distributed on the skin with a cosmetic sponge or your fingertips. Apply the formula to your skin by patting for even coverage.

Can you conceal deep wrinkles with make-up? Too much powder is a mistake

Makeup experts have found that using too much powder on your face is the number one cause of unwanted results when trying to blur lines and wrinkles. Just as too much oil on your face can be a massive blemish, applying too many powder products can have the same terrible effect. A face that is too dull draws attention to wrinkles and lines and can even crack, giving the appearance of older age.

Make-up for mature skin over 50 and 60 – highlighter

With a highlighter you can give your face a lifted and brighter look. After applying a few dots to the areas of the face you would like to ‘lift’ or highlight more, pat in to allow it to blend in naturally, then apply more dots as needed.