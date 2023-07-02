In the Institute – Belgrano this Sunday anything can happen

Will Instituto be able to start climbing the steep slope having slowly fallen into the depths of the Professional League? Will it be a new opportunity for Belgrano to smile and why not, to dream a little more about touring South America next season?

Does the Institute give up something more than the locality by settling in as host in the Mario Kempes stadium, by giving up the single cry of almost 30,000 people? Will that concession be taken advantage of by a triumphant Belgrano at home and faltering as a visitor? Or will the burdens and possibilities of both be balanced in a scenario in which, as has been seen dozens of times, the stands, even the most fervent ones, are unable to determine the behavior of a team, much less a result?

Today, when it faces the sky-blues, Instituto will try to negotiate with itself its return to the first leg of this championship, in which it offered its best version, with good dynamics and with some efficiency, which led it to venture into the middle of the table of positions and to have in the Monumental de Alta Córdoba the protection of essential points to keep his spirits at a good height.

Today, without Lucas Bovaglio and yes with Diego Dabove, his situation is concerned about his very low statistics, although the spirits seem to have tempered again, beyond the recurring lack of ideas to show the quality of his football, still untidy and scarcely creative, without so many goal arrivals and with limited chances of winning.

Belgrano will appear more relaxed in numbers, after beating Banfield to reinforce his place among the top 10 of the contest. As a visitor, but in Córdoba, and in front of his own people, he will have to demonstrate that these stumbling blocks in foreign lands are not contagious just a few kilometers away from his beloved redoubt, the Alberdi Giant, the space where he shows his teeth to anyone and in which its people contribute much more than fervor and encouragement.

What could happen if both go out on the field without ties or conservative strategies? It would be nice if that happened. It is always nice to see Ulises Sánchez and Bruno Zapelli play with a few meters of freedom, the greatest generators of good plays in Guillermo Farré’s team. And it is worth saying the same in the cases of Gabriel Graciani and Franco Watson, in the Institute. And it would increase the level of the match if Pablo Vegetti continued to appear like a ghost in the area, or if Santiago Rodríguez or Adrián Martínez did the same in the vicinity of Nahuel Losada.

There is also another possibility: that the classic shows the fangs and that it is of ax and chalk, without spaces, with a lot of pressure and vehemence, closer to the friction than to the dribble, more prone to foul and obstruction than to the creative spirit.

Whatever the game looks like, two teams from Córdoba will be in an almost full Kempes. Seeing them now, after so much complaining in the waters of promotion, it is still a satisfaction to enjoy them as first division teams. Although that consolation will be worthless in the face of defeat, whoever leaves empty-handed. And little will be taken into account by the team that wins, with three points that will encourage them to look to the future with hope and to continue putting aside that hard-fought past.