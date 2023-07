The Eutin weekly market is a popular meeting place for gourmets. Visitors will find a large selection of regional specialties and delicacies from all over the world. Enough reasons for Rainer Sass to swing the wooden spoons here on the market square. This time everything revolves around ducks in his mobile open-air kitchen. The NDR television chef prepares braised duck legs with fresh market vegetables. There are also marinated pears with speck of bacon.

