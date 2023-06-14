Refine salads, cakes and savory dishes with edible flowers | > – Guide

Status: 06/01/2023 2:23 p.m Flowers are not only pretty to look at, they can also enhance desserts and savory dishes. Which flowers are edible and what dishes do they go with?

Daisies, horned violets or cornflowers: Many flowers not only look beautiful in the bed or in the vase, their blossoms can also be eaten and taste good. About 1,500 flowers of plants that grow in our latitudes, are edible. Depending on the variety, they grow from early spring to late autumn and bring color and aroma to the plate.

How do the edible flowers taste?

The taste of the flowers is very diverse and varies from sweet to spicy to sour. For example, daisies and daisies – also known as bellis – taste nutty and spicy, phlox and borage blossoms are sweet and lilac has a floral and tart taste. The flowers of the daylily also taste slightly spicy.

What dishes go well with edible flowers?

With daisies, Bellis, daylilies, chive blossoms, borage and cornflowers, among other things, summery salads can be refined and optically spiced up at the same time. The flowers of red and white are particularly tasty in tomato salad Basil. The slightly hot nasturtium goes well with herb quark and grilled meat. Lavender gives cream cheese an aromatic note, elderberry, zucchini and nasturtium blossoms taste great fried in beer batter. To do this, whisk flour with eggs and light beer to form a smooth dough. Carefully dip the flowers in and immediately fry in very hot oil until golden brown.

Marguerites: taste reminiscent of turnips

Marguerites are also edible, they taste raw or steamed like vegetables. Its aroma is mild and slightly sweet, reminiscent of turnips. The buds can be used like capers, for example to refine sauces. However, if you are allergic to daisy family, you should better avoid it.

Desserts and sweets with flowers

Desserts can also come from the garden. Lilac blossoms, for example, refine berry desserts, the tart and crunchy blossoms of the polar begonia go well with both desserts and cakes. Rose petals can be made into jelly. Rose chips are a special delicacy: pick the leaves of a fragrant rose, dip them in beaten egg white, then roll them in powdered sugar and bake in the oven at 100 degrees for about 30 minutes. It’s even easier to candy flowers. Many different flowers such as roses, violets or lavender are suitable for this. Brush the blossoms with fluffy beaten egg white, sprinkle all over with granulated sugar and leave to dry.

Flowers in drinks: Decorative and aromatic





Flowers also give drinks and aperitifs a special touch. Horned violets, for example, spice up a punch and give sparkling wine a special touch. A great idea for cocktails are ice cubes with frozen flowers. To do this, fill an ice cube mold halfway with water, place flowers such as scented tagetes, chamomile or lavender in it and freeze. Then top up with water and put back in the freezer. This keeps the flowers in the middle. It is best to use still mineral water so that the ice cubes are nice and clear.

Flower cuisine: It’s worth experimenting

Similar to spices, it’s worth experimenting with the different flower flavors to suit your personal taste. However, you should always find out beforehand exactly which flowers are edible, because poisonous plants such as oleander, angel’s trumpet, Larkspur or Lily. If you don’t have your own garden or balcony, you don’t have to do without edible flowers entirely. Well-stocked supermarkets sometimes offer mixtures with dried flowers, some shops and online retailers also have fresh flowers in their range.

Always use flowers that are fresh and clean

Only use unfertilized, unsprayed and clean flowers. Remove insects or small larvae by hand. Always rinse flowers very carefully and pat dry. Best eaten fresh. The earlier in the day you harvest the flowers, the longer they will last in the kitchen. Stored refrigerated, they will keep for a few days.

Further information

Many wild herbs such as stinging nettle, buckhorn or chickweed are considered weeds. They are edible and healthy. more