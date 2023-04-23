The people of Damietta publish a picture of the boat “Laila”, which witnessed the events of the series Under Guardianship

The people of the Egyptian city of Damietta published a picture on the social media platforms of the boat “Laila”, which witnessed the filming of the events of the series “Under Guardianship” by the artist Mona Zaki.

The last episode of the series Under Guardianship witnessed the burning of the boat in the hands of the fishermen in protest against the presence of a woman in charge of it (Mona Zaki) as a result of a slander from the greedy fish merchant who monopolizes the marketing of the boats’ production.

It is worth noting that some of the events of the series took place in the city of Ezbet El-Burj, overlooking the mouth of the Nile in the White Sea, Damietta Governorate.