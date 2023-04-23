Home » The people of Damietta publish a picture of the boat “Laila”, which witnessed the events of the series Under Guardianship
The people of Damietta publish a picture of the boat "Laila", which witnessed the events of the series Under Guardianship

The people of Damietta publish a picture of the boat “Laila”, which witnessed the events of the series Under Guardianship

The people of the Egyptian city of Damietta published a picture on the social media platforms of the boat “Laila”, which witnessed the filming of the events of the series “Under Guardianship” by the artist Mona Zaki.

The last episode of the series Under Guardianship witnessed the burning of the boat in the hands of the fishermen in protest against the presence of a woman in charge of it (Mona Zaki) as a result of a slander from the greedy fish merchant who monopolizes the marketing of the boats’ production.

It is worth noting that some of the events of the series took place in the city of Ezbet El-Burj, overlooking the mouth of the Nile in the White Sea, Damietta Governorate.

The Egyptian actress, Mona Zaki, also published other pictures with the child Omar Sharif / from the scenes of the series “Under Guardianship”, which witnessed great interaction in Egypt during the month of Ramadan, due to the importance of the issue it is discussing.

And Mona Zaki wrote on her personal account on Twitter: “Thank you to my fans in Egypt and the Arab world for all the encouragement and love.”

The British Guardian newspaper had highlighted the Egyptian series “Under Guardianship”, which was shown during the 2023 Ramadan drama season, which discussed the issue of guardianship over children after the death of their father.

And under the title “Drama raises calls for reforming the guardianship law in Egypt,” the British newspaper reported that two Egyptian deputies demanded a review of the guardianship law in the country, prompted by the success of a television drama that was broadcast during the month of Ramadan.

The series “Under Guardianship” consists of 15 episodes, starring Mona Zaki, Diab, Nisreen Amin, Rushdi Al-Shami, Ali Al-Tayeb, Maha Nassar, Noha Abdeen, Khaled Kamal, Muhammad Abdel-Azim, written by Khaled and Sherine Diab, and directed by Muhammad Shaker Khudair.

